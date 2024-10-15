Dubai doctors to get new AI assistant so they can focus on patients instead of paperwork

Ambient Voice Solution on display at Gitex. KT Photos: Waad Barakat

Imagine if healthcare providers had an AI assistant dedicated to capturing every detail of patient interactions: Instead of taking notes, doctors will be able to fully concentrate on their patients.

Dubai Health introduced the AI-powered Ambient Voice Solution (AVS), which is designed to record conversations during consultations, convert patient complaints into precise medical terminology, and generate comprehensive reports after each visit.

Unveiled on the second day of this year's Gitex conference in Dubai, the AVS is set to be launched next year, said family medicine consultant Dr Nada Al Mulla.

“As a doctor, I find this technology incredibly beneficial. We often spend an excessive amount of time on documentation, which can lead to burnout,” she told Khaleej Times. “In busy clinics, it’s challenging to finish documentation before seeing the next patient. This solution can help mitigate that strain.”

The technology effectively filters out extraneous conversation, ensuring that only relevant medical information is documented.

This capability not only streamlines the documentation process but also enhances legal protection for healthcare providers.

“It’s crucial to have a reliable record of examinations and discussions. If a patient files a legal case, accurate documentation can be a life-saver,” Dr Al Mulla added.

Physician burnout

The AVS tackles a significant issue in healthcare: Physician burnout. A recent survey revealed that nearly 62 per cent of physicians attribute their exhaustion to administrative tasks, with many working after duty hours to complete documentation.

“We need to focus on patient care, not just paperwork,” Dr Al Mulla said.

Physicians will still double-check all information provided by the AI before filing it, ensuring accuracy and maintaining the highest standards of care. “It’s essential that we maintain our clinical judgment,” Dr Al Mulla said. “This tool is an assistant, not a replacement for our expertise.” In addition to automating documentation, the AVS can also facilitate test requests. “When I order tests, the system can accurately record those requests in real time,” Dr Al Mulla said. “This feature ensures that nothing falls through the cracks and that our patients receive timely care.” The AI assistant not only improves documentation efficiency but also enhances patient interaction. “When I can focus solely on my patient, it improves the quality of care I provide,” Dr Al Mulla said. “The system will help cover documentation gaps and ensure that all necessary information is recorded accurately.” ALSO READ: New treatment for varicose veins in Dubai UAE: Is your child's back hurting? Screen time, heavy backpacks, obesity blamed