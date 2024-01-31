Dubai announces 3-month permit for visiting medics to practice in UAE

UAE: Do men get paid more than women? Founder of first female-only job portal tackles workplace bias
Priyanka Sengar started Women First Jobs in the UAE with an intention to create more opportunities for women at the workplace
Dubai has launched a short-term ‘permit to practice’ to allow visiting medical professionals to practice in the UAE for three months, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Wednesday at the ongoing Arab Health Congress 2024.
DHA said the initiative “plays a proactive role in equipping the local healthcare sector to handle emergencies, disasters, and crises.
It enables healthcare facilities in the emirate to fulfill their demand for healthcare professionals and access medical expertise in specialised fields through the issuance of temporary permits for practicing the profession.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the DHA’s Health Regulation Sector, however, noted “securing a permit does not automatically guarantee obtaining a professional license within the same field at a later stage. The attainment of a professional license in a particular field is contingent upon meeting all specific requirements as outlined in the Unified Professional Qualification Guide.
More to follow...
Priyanka Sengar started Women First Jobs in the UAE with an intention to create more opportunities for women at the workplace
Ali Jadallah on the grim reality of covering war
It stands not merely as a piece of cloth but as an unbroken thread weaving its story, with each thread representing the enduring spirit of the Palestinian people in their quest for freedom
Discover the dream rides of UAE residents
What the rise of internet sensation Orhan Awatramani says about the dynamics of Indian Celebrity culture and audience preferences
Haifa Beseisso talks about the realities of brand-led collaborations, shadow-banning on social media and how she manages to speak up in a world that tries to silence her voice
The founder of the South Asian Community for Representation, Engagement and Development at NYUAD and host of the podcast 'What's Brown Got To Do With It', talks about dismantling stereotypes about the brown identity
Abu Dhabi-based Aziz Khatib and Tala Hammash are bringing a taste of Palestine to the country with their brand Jenin