Burjeel Holdings to operate, manage Adnoc hospital in Al Dhafra

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings has been awarded a contract to operate and manage Adnoc-owned Al Dhannah Hospital in the Al Dhafra region.
Under the agreement, Burjeel Holdings will assume full operational responsibility of Al Dhannah Hospital, one of the largest healthcare facilities in Al Dhafra with a capacity of 122 beds, accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI) offering multi-speciality services, including occupational medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and emergency care.
Burjeel Holdings is one of the leading private healthcare services providers in the Mena region. It boasts a network of 62 assets, including 16 hospitals and 24 medical centres, as well as pharmacies and other allied services.
Now, Burjeel will aim to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services to Adnoc employees, their families, and the community in Al Dhafra, a top official said.
“We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with Adnoc by bringing our state-of-the-art healthcare services to the Al Dhafra region,” John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, noted.
Sunil underlined that Burjeel Holdings will promote world-class services in Al Dhafra by delivering patient-centred outcomes and coordinated care through clinically integrated operations.
“This agreement is a testament to Burjeel Holdings’ capabilities and experience in the operation and management space, enabling the Group to grow and expand further in an asset-light manner in the UAE and region.”
Burjeel Holdings has a proven track record in delivering high-quality healthcare services and its team of medical professionals will ensure the efficiency of the hospital with optimal resource utilisation. It possesses advanced technology systems to enable the facilities to deliver world-class patient care and is fully equipped to handle complex care cases, including trauma, organ transplants, women’s care, paediatrics, orthopaedics, spine, and neuro care.
“Our longstanding experience in working with Adnoc will enable us to unlock the best offerings with the highest standards to the region, all centred around providing the highest quality patient care,” Sunil added.
