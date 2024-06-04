E-Paper

Abu Dhabi: Over 100 fake weight loss pills, cosmetics detected in markets this year

The products were found to be contaminated with yeast, mould, bacteria, or heavy metals

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:54 PM

Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:57 PM

Dozens of unsafe, contaminated products were detected in Abu Dhabi this year — from cosmetics and stimulants to dietary supplements and weight loss products, authorities have announced.

The emirate's Department of Health (DoH) found 116 products that were contaminated with yeast, mould, bacteria, or heavy metals. Worse, some of these items were found mixed with "undeclared pharmaceutical substances" that could harm one's health, according to a report published on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Some of these products were also produced in unhygienic conditions, it added.


The DoH report comes after the authority's evaluation of 3,004 products this year.

The authority has compiled a full list of all contaminated products it has detected and warned the public against buying or using them. The list can be found on the DoH's official website.

