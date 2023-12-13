Abu Dhabi: New workers' healthcare facility to have paramedics, 24/7 nursing care

Photo used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 8:31 PM

In a groundbreaking initiative, Kezad Communities in Abu Dhabi is set to establish a cutting-edge onsite healthcare facility within the Razeen workers' cities. The development, a collaboration with healthcare services provider Burjeel Holdings, will bring essential medical services, including paramedics, 24/7 nursing care, and ambulance services, to the residents of Razeen 3 and 4 complexes.

As a flagship project under Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad) Group, this strategic partnership underscores Kezad Communities' commitment to enhancing the well-being of its community members through integrated healthcare solutions.

Razeen can house 25,000 residents; the availability of healthcare services within the city will ensure accessible and high-quality healthcare. The clinic will feature a team of experienced general physicians dedicated to providing comprehensive primary, emergency, and preventive care and offer round-the-clock nursing assistance.

The facility will be well equipped with a 24-hour ambulance service, ready to handle various medical emergencies.

In cases where specialised treatment is required, the clinic facilitates the referral process to Burjeel Holdings' network of super-speciality hospitals.

The MoU to establish the clinic was signed by Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, chief corporate officer of Burjeel brand, and Abdul Aziz A. Bawazeer, CEO of Kezad Communities, in the presence of Omran Al Khoori, member of the board of directors and president of business development, Burjeel Holdings, and Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, economic cities and free zones, AD Ports Group.

Bawazeer noted that establishing a healthcare clinic was a "key milestone" in realising Kezad's vision for Razeen cities.

"We are proud to offer this facility, symbolising our dedication to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for our community in line with the vision of our leadership."

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, added, "The Kezad Communities Clinic is designed to address the healthcare needs of Razeen residents, providing them unparalleled access to top-tier medical care in their community."

Kezad Communities has an owned and managed capacity of 135,000 beds and regulatory oversight over 420,000 beds following the merger with Al Eskan Al Jamae at the beginning of 2023.

