Abu Dhabi doctors treat rare disorder with gene therapy for the first time

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has provided revolutionary gene transfer therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), making the UAE capital the first to use this therapy outside the US.

The treatment was carried out at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s continual growth as a leading destination for healthcare and life sciences globally.

In collaboration with multi-disciplinary teams at the DoH’s Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Sheikh Khalifa Medical City successfully treated the emirates' first DMD patient, on March 19 this year.

The treatment was previously only available in the US.

The Emirati received the medication under the supervision of a specialised medical team led by a consultant paediatric neurologist.

What is DMD?

DMD is a debilitating genetic neuromuscular disorder characterised by the gradual degeneration and weakening of muscles. Delandistrogene moxeparvovec is a one-time injection that has been proven to address the underlying cause of DMD. This treatment holds the promise of potentially transforming the disease trajectory by delivering functional dystrophin genes into the patient's cells. The treatment involves instructing the cells to produce dystrophin protein, which is crucial for muscle function, thereby improving muscle strength and improving the patient’s quality of life.

The delandistrogene moxeparvovec treatment is provided to children between the ages of four and five who have a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. However, it cannot be administered to children who have any deletions in exon eight and/or exon nine of the DMD gene.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: “This significant milestone marks a pioneering achievement in healthcare innovation, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in advancing global medical breakthroughs. Collaborating with partners to diagnose and effectively manage the treatment of DMD is of utmost importance. This proactive approach, both by DoH and its partners, underscores Abu Dhabi’s readiness to administer cutting-edge medical treatments, contributing to the growth of our medical tourism sector and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and global healthcare hub.”

