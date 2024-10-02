Guillaume Gomez in Dubai: The ambassador of haute French Cuisine

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 10:15 PM

As I settle in for my interview with Guillaume Gomez, the former chef of the Élysée Palace in France, I couldn't resist asking the quintessential question: "What is your favourite dish?" Gomez was in Dubai as the esteemed Chief Guest at the Salon du Chocolat et de la Pâtisserie event, held from September 18 to 20.

To my surprise, Gomez hesitates before revealing his preference. Instead, he shares a delightful anecdote. "While I was working at the Élysée Palace, First Lady Chirac once mentioned in an interview that her husband’s favourite dish was veal's head. From that moment on, every trip and dinner he attended, he was served the same dish—until he grew tired of it," he laughs. "Since that incident, I’ve made it a rule never to disclose my favourite dish."

In the world of haute cuisine, few names carry as much weight as that of Guillaume Gomez. From his tenure as the head chef at the Élysée Palace, where he served four presidents, to his current role as an advocate for French culture and cuisine, Gomez has become renowned the world over as a true ambassador of French cuisine.

A Culinary Prodigy

Born in Paris in 1978, Gomez developed a love for cooking at a young age. "I've always wanted to be a chef," he says, recalling a kindergarten photo of himself dressed as a chef. Despite being a good student, he decided to pursue a culinary career early, much to the surprise of his teachers. He joined culinary school at 14, and a dual study programme introduced him to the restaurant world, where he discovered his passion for cooking.

Gomez's big break came when his first employer recommended him for a position at the Élysée Palace. "I was 18 years old," he recounts. “The palace, with its familial atmosphere, was a stark contrast to the rigorous, high-pressure kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants. It is here that I learned what teamwork really means."

French president Emmanuel Macron (R) speaks with French chef Guillaume Gomez (L) from the Elysee palace on December 22, 2017 at the French air force base in Niamey. (Photo by AFP)

He quickly demonstrated an innate talent for the intricacies of French cuisine, mastering classic techniques with precision and creativity. At the tender age of 25, Gomez made history by becoming the youngest chef to be awarded the prestigious title of "Meilleur Ouvrier de France" (MOF).

In 1997, Gomez began working at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the President of France. Over the next 24 years, he served the presidents Jacques Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy, Francois Hollande and Emmanuel Macron. He rose through the ranks to become the head chef, a position he held from 2013 until 2021. In this role, Gomez was responsible for crafting exquisite meals for heads of state, dignitaries, and royalty from around the world. His cuisine, characterised by its elegance and respect for French culinary traditions, became a hallmark of state dinners and official events.

When one envisions state dinners, images of lavish multi-course feasts served on exquisite tableware often come to mind. However, according to Guillaume Gomez, the reality is far less extravagant than one might imagine.

"These dinners are quite brief, typically lasting no more than an hour. There’s simply no time for a 10-course showcase of French cuisine," Gomez explains. "It’s usually just one starter, a fish or meat dish, and of course, cheese—but everything must be served swiftly."

He also shares that state dinners are often prepared to accommodate the diverse preferences of the guests. "Out of 100 people, everyone may have different preferences which have to be strictly adhered to" he says.

Gomez also emphasises the role of gastronomy in diplomacy, stating that the relationships between nations are often strengthened around the dining table. "Food is a powerful way to maintain these important friendships," he reflects.

Promoting Sustainable cooking

Gomez shares that towards the end of his tenure at the palace, he made a conscious shift towards sustainability. “When we planned the menu, we looked for seasonal produce, healthy recipes and sustainability too,” he says. “When I started 25 years ago, nobody talked about sustainability”

In 2021, he announced that he was going to leave his position in the kitchens of the Élysée to be the ambassador of French gastronomy. In this role, Gomez has been busy in the years since travelling the world to establish relationships with food and drink professionals, and his mission is clear.

“I am the personal representative of the French president and the link between him and the world of gastronomy – not only chefs but also suppliers, distributors, farmers, fishermen and so on,” he says. “My mission is to promote France as a gastronomic destination and French food culture worldwide.

Gomez places a strong emphasis on showcasing the diversity of France's regions through his dishes, highlighting the unique flavours and ingredients that each area has to offer. Whether it's the truffles of Périgord, the seafood of Brittany, or the cheeses of the Alps, Gomez's cuisine is a testament to the richness of French gastronomy.

“French cuisine is not just about Michelin-starred restaurants. It is a mindful cuisine – it should be good for your health as the ingredients come from a good producer who uses sustainable means,” he adds.

Gomez is deeply committed to educating the next generation of chefs and food enthusiasts. He frequently collaborates with culinary schools and institutions, sharing his expertise and passion for French cuisine. Through workshops, cooking demonstrations, and mentoring programmes, he seeks to inspire young chefs to carry forward the traditions of French cooking while encouraging innovation and creativity.