Gen Z must live life with intention

As with all things I have written here and elsewhere, I am limited to what I see and think to pursue for my journalism and this column.

That being said, I have seen a marked shift in Generation-Z over the past month, in a shift that favours the globalised nature of our generation and the psychological relief that comes with an intentional life.

Living with intention is not complex. You pick a goal — a dream, vision, or cause — and every action you take, from what you buy at the grocery store to how you address your waiter to the very nature of your work and the language you use, should be built around that goal.

For some, this goal is simple, to own a house or thrive in a dream career, have enough money to never have to worry about finances again, or to simply lead a quiet life of content familial domesticity.

All are admirable goals, and with this wind of change in our generation I see these goals are attainable, rooted in happiness and life’s simple pleasures.

There is another side to intentionality though, the side that I find myself on but granting me the same psychological relief — the knowledge that my intentions and actions are not causing the woes of genocide, apartheid, and displacement, and that the actions I am undertaking serve a greater goal.

A healthy news diet

For me, it’s my very personal relationship to the almighty and Star Trek levels of utopian idealism that get me through the day. Therapy and a healthier news diet have allowed me to start a process of dissecting the actual events and themes that I find myself gravitating towards, then intentionally cutting myself off from those problem areas.

My issue was intention in the wrong direction, the idea that, robbed of the tools of change, I forced myself to watch and absorb the ills of the world through social media as recompense for my inability to do anything about the violence, pain, and suffering.

It was like staring into the sun because others were already blind.

Indulging in the things I value most — education, empathy, and honesty — has granted me an awareness of the world that I would never give up. Knowing a little bit about the ongoing conflicts of the world, and a lot about a few in particular and how they’re all interrelated, adds a dimension to my life that leaves me frustrated most days.