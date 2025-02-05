Review: QuadCast 2S will help you level up your mic drops

Time was when a picture spoke a thousand words. In our times of seamless online and electronic connectivity, it’s video or audio content that speaks, literally, tens of thousands. And in this age of shifted communication paradigms, the tools of the trade have changed correspondingly, leading to the rise in importance of gadgets that help you to produce that video or audio even better.

And those gadgets include not just the video camera for the visuals but also the audio equipment, with a good microphone being what makes or mars many a video or podcast. If you’re searching for a high-quality microphone to elevate your audio game in your productions, the HyperX QuadCast 2S might be just what you need.

This versatile mic delivers great value for money and is ideal for a range of audio applications, from gaming and streaming to podcasts and producing music.

Anyone who has dabbled in content creation or music production knows the frustration of investing in a microphone only to end up with tinny or muffled audio. Fortunately, the HyperX QuadCast 2S stands out with its crystal-clear sound, effortless setup, and exceptional ease of use — making it one of the most user-friendly options we’ve come across.

First, to set up, all we did was to plug the device into our PC via the USB C, and we were in business. There’s no fiddling with downloads, apps or set-up software; it simply connects to your computer as a USB device and to whatever software you’re using for your audio or video. HyperX does give the option to the finicky types, however, to satisfy their fining-tuning itch with its NGENUITY app that has features to tweak the microphone’s output even further.

A big plus for the device is how broad its compatibility is. Whether you’re gaming with friends on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or Steam Dec - or streaming from your PC, this mic has you covered. It’s also a reliable option for work calls on a MacBook, ensuring that your voice comes through loud and clear.

The ability to work seamlessly with Mac is another big plus on the QuadCast 2S, and sets it apart from so many other plug-and-play mics that cater primarily to PC users. This is counterbalanced by a minus point, though – the mic’s incompatibility with the Xbox. If you’re gaming on Microsoft’s console, then this is not the microphone for you to stream. Almost any other gaming device, and it has you covered. But we actually cannot fault HyperX for this; it’s only the boffins at Seattle being stubborn.

Regardless of the platform, setting it up is a breeze. Simply plug it in, adjust your device’s audio input settings if necessary, and you’re ready to go, without any need to fuss with any installation software.

Beyond the simple setup, the HyperX QuadCast 2S is incredibly easy to use. The LED lights on the microphone glow when it’s powered on, and a quick tap on the top instantly mutes it — turning off the lights to indicate that it’s muted. Tap again to unmute, and the lights return. This feature eliminates the all-too-common anxiety of wondering whether you’re muted during a stream or call, providing instant visual confirmation.

More on the visual aspect, the QuadCast 2S has over 100 customisable aRGB LEDs all across its mesh bodywork, which let you select a visual theme to go with the sound. Additionally, a knob on the mic allows you to adjust its sensitivity, and with the help of the instructions, you can also modify its directional sound pickup. By default, it captures sound from the front, which is perfect for solo use. However, if you’re recording a multi-person podcast, you can switch to a two-sided or four-sided pickup mode for broader coverage.

Surrounding the knob is again a semicircle of LEDs that change colour depending on usage. When adjusting the gain, the LEDs glow purple to indicate the level. Once you stop adjusting, the lights switch to a VU meter, giving real-time feedback on audio levels and helping you avoid distortion. Another useful feature is the ability to change polar patterns by pressing and holding the knob, with the changes indicated by corresponding patterns on the LED lights.

When it comes to the sound quality, the HyperX QuadCast 2S truly excels. Whether we used it for speaking or singing, close-up recording or ambient sound capture, the audio remained crisp and crystal clear, with balanced high and low frequencies. The captured sound was always natural and normal. Unlike many other mics, neither did the highs sound tinny and cracked, nor the lows muddled and muffled.

The built-in stand and shock mount helped prevent unwanted movement and vibrations, though they can be removed if you prefer a larger stand set-up. And you will indeed need a stand, because among the couple of minus points we could identify with the QaudCast 2S were its size and dimensions. It’s not the most friendly in the handling department and it doesn’t lend itself to being carried around, though in its defence, nowhere does it say in the tin that it’s a portable mic. Nevertheless, the lack of portability could be just a small gripe some can have against it, as also the fact that, due to its dimensions, you’ll need to set aside a bit of space on your table to set it up.

However, whether you’re an aspiring streamer, a podcaster, content creator, a musician, or just someone looking to enhance their video call audio, the HyperX QuadCast 2S is a great choice. Priced at Dh530 it may not be the most budget-friendly option, and there are plenty of other plug-and-play USB microphones out there for less. But what the QuadCast 2S delivers is professional-level quality that makes it worth the investment. USB microphones have often struggled to provide studio-grade sound, but this mic breaks the mould by offering top-tier performance. If you’re in the market for a good microphone and don’t mind spending a tad bit extra, we’d highly recommend the QuadCast 2S from HyperX.

HyperX QuadCast 2S Microphone

Hits:

- Very easy set-up