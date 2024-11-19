From military leader to coach: How David Labouchere switched gears to empower others

David Labouchere, an OBE and MBE recipient and former British military leader, has transitioned his discipline and leadership skills into the worlds of executive coaching, Ironman triathlons, and men’s health advocacy
It was 6am in Hawaii, the sky still dark, and the Zoom connection unsteady. But, even through the flickering screen, the persona of the man I’m interviewing radiates unmistakably. Just the previous night, David Labouchere had crossed the finish line at the Ironman championship, coming in at ninth position, his body still feeling the aftershocks. Yet, here he was, eager to share the message that has now become his life’s mission: advocating for men’s health.
He was born in the small town of Gloucester in western England. His father was a carpenter, and his mother, a nurse. He enjoyed an idyllic upbringing, blessed by the hard work of his parents. They provided enough that he never felt lacking, and he grew up as a country boy at heart. After completing his education, he initially pursued sports but joined the army at 19, inspired by the honour and duty the profession represented.
Honoured twice by Queen Elizabeth II with an OBE and MBE, David’s distinguished military career saw him lead from the frontlines of South America to Northern Ireland, shaping strategic doctrines that continue to define leadership in the British Armed Forces. He also has a Merit Service Award for serving in the Balkans.
He moved to Dubai in 2010, transitioning to a small business owner after four years in the UAE army. In 2014, he found his true calling in coaching.
An executive coach certified by Gallup, the Association for Coaching, and the ICF, David helps high-powered professionals and emerging entrepreneurs develop strategies to reach their peak potential.
“Coaching has become my life; it’s more than a job—it’s a purpose,” he explains. “Our lives are basically a combination of our mental wellness, which is often ground around communication and community. And in this capitalist world that we live in, it’s about doing good, ethical business, and maintaining values and standards.”
His philosophy is straightforward yet profound: “Action absolves anxiety.” It’s a mantra that resonates deeply, both in his professional work and his advocacy for men’s health, particularly prostate cancer awareness.
A decade ago, David embraced the gruelling discipline of Ironman triathlons, pushing his body and mind to the edge in a sport that demands total commitment. Ranked in the top 10 globally in his age group, his daily regimen kicks off at 4.30am with desert runs, gym sessions, and open-water swims. “Ironman isn’t just a race; it’s a lifestyle,” David reflects. For him, this journey is about much more than physical endurance; it’s about nurturing community, setting an example of healthy living, and showing others the strength that comes from discipline.
An unexpected encounter on a Dubai beach, however, gave David’s purpose new depth. During a training session, a septuagenarian man named Steve Ashby introduced himself with a shocking confession: “I have stage 4 prostate cancer.” David’s response was simple yet powerful: “What are you going to do about it?” This moment led him to be involved with RISE, an initiative to raise awareness for prostate cancer and create a space for men to speak openly about their health. “Men don’t talk about these issues, even with those closest to them,” David notes. “But when we act, and we talk, action absolves anxiety.”
Through RISE, David and Steve are transforming the conversation on prostate cancer, helping men take control of their health and engage in meaningful support networks. The goal isn’t just awareness but empowerment—giving men the tools and confidence to face challenges head-on.
“Sometimes they can’t even talk to the most important people in their lives, their wives or their family, because there’s a stigma attached to this particular disease. We want to help them overcome that,” he says
David’s life wouldn’t be complete without his family, especially his wife, Caroline, a wellness advocate with her own impressive following. Caroline is David’s “biggest fan,” and he’s now her biggest supporter and even her “Insta husband,” photographing her journey in promoting healthy ageing. “He makes me feel safe and loved,” Caroline shares, adding that their 33-year marriage is a partnership rooted in loyalty and resilience. “He can be tough in his goals but soft as well, being the first to cry at the movies. I wouldn’t leave him. Why would anyone want to train another husband?” laughs Caroline.
“She empowers women to embrace ageing, not as a pathway into a grey future, but as a time to celebrate life and make the most of every blessing that it has given them. She focuses particularly on guiding women through menopause, spending most of her days helping those who feel uncertain about this stage of life. Some of the likes that end up on her posts have reached 12 million; an indication of her great work. She encourages women to take action, to feel better, to do more, and to contribute more—fostering a strong sense of community and purpose along the way,” adds David.
The couple’s shared passion for endurance led them to one of their most memorable challenges: completing a 100km ultra-marathon in England in July 2019. Training together at 3am in Dubai’s Hatta mountains, they built a routine that became second nature. “We thought we’d finish by 10pm but ended up crossing the line at 2am, exhausted, cold, and holding hands,” Caroline recalls. “It was a miserable night, but walking together in the darkness, pretending we were back on our regular Dubai runs, was something I’ll never forget. I felt so grateful to have David by my side.”
David is currently revelling under the pleasure of coming first in T100 triathlon in Dubai last week, in his age category of 60 plus. “The oldest man to compete in the Ironman was in his 80s and did it in 17hours. Ultimately, I want to finish it in 10 hours.”
For David every challenge, from military service to Ironman competitions to health advocacy, has been a chance to grow, inspire, and lead. And his mission remains clear: to rise and help others rise with him.
