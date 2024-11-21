From jockey to stable owner: Meet the woman behind the Dubai's Zabeel Stables

In the thrilling realm of horse racing, where adrenaline meets elegance, Caroline Joyce Seemar distinguishes herself not only as the wife of UAE champion trainer and 2024 Dubai World Cup-winner Bhupat Seemar, but as a formidable presence in an industry largely dominated by men.

Caroline’s life is a testimony to her passion for racehorses — a quality she brings to every role she fills at Dubai’s renowned Zabeel Stables —from being a wife and mother to being an exercise rider.

Balancing the demands of family life with the challenges of working with high-quality racehorses in Dubai’s competitive equestrian scene, she personifies grace under pressure.

Lifelong habit

Her passion for horses traces back to her roots in Tipperary, Ireland, where her family was deeply entrenched in breeding and training race horses.

“My parents were breeders, jockeys, and trainers. My mum, Louise, was an accomplished jockey, so I was naturally drawn to horses from a young age,” Caroline recalls. “When you grew up in a house like ours there was nowhere to go but with what everyone does and loves doing. Having been exposed to horses from a young age I knew I always wanted to be a jockey.

“In my teens, I was an apprentice jockey for Joh Oxx (a legendary Irish handler). In the off-season, I would go to America to gain experience. It was in my second year there, in 2000, that I met Bhupat and that’s when things changed forever. We’ve been together since,” she says.

Now, in one of her many roles as an exercise rider, Caroline enjoys working directly with the horses, a hands-on role that allows her to stay connected to her attachment to riding.

Balancing multiple roles is not an easy feat, yet Caroline seems to handle it with ease. “It comes through extreme organisation and good timekeeping,” she says. “We make it all happen with early starts and a focus on good health.”

Working closely with Bhupat is a unique experience and their joint commitment to horses has strengthened not only their careers but also their bond as a couple.

“We breathe, sleep, and think of horse racing, which in a way allows us to do what we do,” she says, explaining that this shared purpose keeps them close and focused on their goals. “If I had a different job, we would have been living separate lives. But thankfully I don’t. This is what I love and live for,”

At Zabeel Stables, Caroline plays a significant role. She combines her deep understanding of a horse’s unique temperament and needs with a finely tuned sense of understanding and care to ensure they achieve their full potential.

With her daughter, Shyla

Best care

Caroline’s keen eye for detail, paired with her hands-on approach, often helps identify even the subtlest of changes in a horse’s behaviour, fitness, or mood. These insights allow the team to adapt training regimens and address each horse's specific needs to ensure they are at their best when they arrive at the racecourse.

Zabeel Stables, a name synonymous with excellence, is built on a foundation of teamwork, trust, and relentless dedication, and Caroline is a pivotal player within this perfect framework. Her close coordination with Bhupat has helped cultivate an environment where both horses and staff can excel. Caroline embodies the spirit of Zabeel Stables, where her role is both a labour of love and a pursuit of success.

“It’s about teamwork,” she emphasises. “Bhupat would be the first to tell you it’s all done as a team, with each member playing their part. We could not have achieved what we have without them. And we are extremely grateful.”

When asked about her husband’s qualities, and what contributed to him becoming a UAE Champion trainer and Dubai World Cup winner, Caroline’s admiration for him shines through.

“He’s someone who never gives up,” she says. “He’ll keep trying until he gets it right. His love and loyalty to the game inspire everyone around him. This determination keeps us pushing hard and dreaming big for the future of Zabeel Stables.”

Their dreams were realised when they won one of the most coveted races in the world on just their third attempt.