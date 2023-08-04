From back-to-school shopping with Daiso to food deals, things to do around the city

Ideas to spend your weekend

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 4:10 PM

Back to school

Daiso Japan, the leading Japanese value store in the UAE, boasts an impressive selection of over 80,000 products, with 800 new items introduced every month. With more than 80 stores scattered across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, Daiso Japan has become the go-to destination for a diverse range of affordable products that cater to everyday needs.

If you're a busy parent preparing for the back-to-school season and searching for a one-stop-shop with pocket-friendly prices, your search ends here! Daiso Japan is your solution to make your life easier and your wallet happier. Step into the treasure trove of your child's beloved characters, from the frosty kingdom of Frozen to the enchanting world of Disney, with Daiso's back to school collection. Whether its school bags, notebooks in various sizes, pencil cases, colouring kits, adorable pancake erasers, sticky notes, stickers, whiteboards, markers, water-based stationery, and much more – the possibilities are limitless, with prices starting from just Dh7.5. To stay updated on their latest offerings, follow our Instagram page (@daiso_japan_me). To find a Daiso Japan store near you, visit https://daisome.com/store-locator/.

Coolest Summer

From July 6 to September 30, families can escape the scorching heat and embark on an unforgettable journey of endless indoor excitement with the exclusive Coolest Summer Pass, priced at only Dh499. This pass grants unlimited access to a selection of premier indoor experiences and attractions, providing an opportunity for adventure and fun like never before. Valid from the date of purchase until September 30, 2023, thrill-seekers can indulge in a range of thrilling activities at renowned attractions, including MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, The Green Planet, Roxy Cinemas, Neon Galaxy, and Arcade by Hub Zero. For more information or to purchase the pass, visit dubaiparksandresorts.com

August babies eat free

If your birthday falls in the same month as Punjab Grill's, the Michelin-selected royal Indian restaurant, you are in for a scrumptious celebration all month long! You can enjoy any one of their delectable set menus entirely for free if you bring along at least one guest who will pay for their chosen set menu. The offer isn't exclusive to the Dubai outlet alone it also extends to Abu Dhabi.

