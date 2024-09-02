What's in your child's school lunch box?

Huda AlHadhrami, Deputy Head of Empowerment and Inclusion at VFS Global, wants to help people be the best version of themselves
Are you struggling with sneaking vegetables into your kids’ lunch boxes? Out of ideas for how to keep them interested in the food you are sending over? Try these three cool recipes that are sure to tip the odds in your favour.
NO BAKE ENERGY BALLS
This is a good source of protein, fibre and Omega-3.
Serving Size: 15 pieces
Preparation Time: 10-15 min
Ingredients:
½ cup Earth Goods coconut flakes
1 cup Earth Goods gluten free organic rolled oats
½ cup Earth Goods natural & organic almond butter (no added sugar/ no salt)
1 Tbsp. of Earth Goods Chia seeds
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional)
1/3 cup Earth Goods blue agave syrup
1 tsp vanilla essence
Method:
1. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
2. Cover the bowl and chill in the refrigerator for half an hour.
3. Roll into small balls (about 1 inch in diameter) and let them settle for another half an hour in the refrigerator
4. Serve cool.
SUPER GREEN PANCAKES
One way to get your child to enjoy green food is by preparing these delicious green pancakes.
These spinach pancakes taste just like regular pancakes but have an extra dollop of nutrition.
Preparation Time: 10-15 min
Wet ingredients:
1/2 -1 cup fresh spinach or baby spinach
2 Earth Goods organic brown eggs
1 Tablespoon Earth Goods coconut extra virgin oil
½ cup Greek or plain yoghurt
¼ cup Earth Goods organic full fat cow milk
2-3 tbsp Earth Goods blue agave syrup
1 tsp vanilla extract
Dry ingredients:
¼ cup of Earth Goods gluten free rolled oats
1 cup of Earth Goods pancake mix
1 teaspoon of baking powder
½ teaspoon of Earth Goods fine sea salt
¼ tsp of cinnamon powder optional
½ cup of fresh mixed berries, or 1 small ripe banana, mashed (optional)
Method:
1. Blend the wet ingredients together in a high powered blender until very smooth and frothy.
2. In another bowl combine pancake mix, rolled oats, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt.
4. Mix dry ingredients with the green mixture. Add milk if the batter is too thick.
4. Add the berries or the banana and mix gently.
5. Pour batter in ¼ cup portions onto hot greased pan. Cook until golden on both sides. Note: Try not to make them too thick.
6. Serve warm with toppings of your choice.
VEGETABLE PENNE BOLOGNESE
Serving Size: 1 dish
Number of Servings: 4
Preparation Time: 25 min
Ingredients
1/2 tbsp Earth Goods extra virgin avocado oil
1 Onion, chopped
200 g baby carrots
1 leek, sliced
2 celery sticks, sliced
300-400 g of Earth Goods organic chopped tomatoes
2-3 tbsp Earth Goods organic Passata or Earth Goods organic basilico pasta sauce
125 g mushroom, sliced
375 g Earth Goods organic and gluten-free penne
Salt and pepper, to taste
Basil leaves, to garnish
Method:
1. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onions and sauté over low heat for 3-5 min, until soft.
2. Stir in the carrots, leek and celery, then add tomatoes, Passata or pasta sauce, and mushrooms. Add a pinch of salt and simmer for about 10 min.
3. Meanwhile, cook the penne in salted boiling water until al dente. Drain the pasta and sprinkle with pepper.
4. Combine the sauce and pasta. Garnish with basil leaves and some Parmesan cheese
--Yasmine Haddad is a Clinical Dietician at ACPN and a Paediatric Nutritionist
