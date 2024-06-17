'The Stables reflects my personal passion for majestic horses': Meet the man behind this popular British outlet

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 3:57 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 5:50 PM

Change is the only constant in the UAE's dining scene. If a spot manages to command popularity over the years, it becomes an example of how F&B outlets must evolve in order to not only survive but thrive in the competitive industry. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Stables is one such venue. The British outlet has commanded popularity for its eclectic live performances and culinary offerings that tantalise the taste buds. The group behind The Stables, Peninsula Hospitality Group, has had a history of excellence. Karunakar R. Shetty, the esteemed founder and chairman of Peninsula Hospitality Group, established the company in 1980.

Over the years, Peninsula Hospitality Group has solidified its position as a prominent player in the hospitality industry. As The Stables continues to reinvent itself and, in the process, capture the fancy of guests — young and old we speak to the managing director of The Stables and Peninsula Hospitality Rahul Shetty on what it takes to stay on top of the game in the F&B industry. Edited excerpts from an interview:

How did the idea for The Stables take root?

I identified a gap in the market upon relocating to Dubai — a lack of entertainment in sports bars and a dearth of cozy atmosphere in clubs. This observation sparked the idea to develop a distinctive concept that merges the best of both worlds: a dynamic venue featuring delectable cuisine, live entertainment, top-notch music, and a hospitable ambience. Going beyond the ordinary, I aimed to introduce a British pub experience to Dubai. Understanding the mutual fascination with horses and horse racing among British expats and locals, I envisioned a space that not only caters to this common interest but also reflects my personal passion for these majestic horses.

In a constantly evolving food and beverage scene, what has worked in The Stables’ favour?

The Stables has thrived in the dynamic food and beverage scene of the UAE by focusing on several key factors that have worked in its favour. These include a commitment to quality ingredients, innovative menu offerings that cater to diverse tastes, a welcoming ambience that resonates with patrons, and a dedication to exceptional customer service. Additionally, The Stables' ability to adapt to changing trends, embrace culinary innovation, and consistently deliver a memorable dining experience has set it apart in the competitive landscape of the UAE.

What goes behind planning the F&B menu?

Planning the food and beverage (F&B) menu involves a meticulous process that considers various factors to ensure a successful dining experience. This includes conducting market research to understand current food trends and customer preferences, analysing cost and pricing strategies, sourcing high-quality ingredients, creating a balanced menu with diverse options, considering dietary restrictions and allergies, collaborating with chefs to develop innovative dishes, and conducting taste tests to ensure quality and consistency. Ultimately, the goal is to offer a well-crafted menu that delights customers and aligns with the overall concept and goals of the establishment.