Restaurant Review: Punjab Grill, Abu Dhabi, does fusion fare for UAE National Day

When two rich culinary traditions meet, magic happens—and that’s exactly what Punjab Grill’s UAE National Day menu delivers. Nestled in its elegant new home at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, this Michelin Guide-featured dining destination celebrates the fusion of Emirati and Indian flavours with style and sophistication.

A hearty bowl of chicken and lentil shorba, which was easily my favourite dish, started the evening. It was the most flavourful, filling, and soul-stirring lentil shorba I’ve ever tasted. Blending the earthy depth of lentils with the subtle warmth of Emirati flavours and the smokey undertones of Indian spices, each sip was like a hug in a bowl.

From the melt-in-your-mouth murgh malai tikka and smokey lamb seekh to the creamy lobia and zesty Punjabi samosa chaat, the appetiser platter was a revelation. The strong spices of India and the subtleties of Emirati cooking were expertly combined in each bite to create a tale of shared history.

The mains were just as good. Rich and decadent, the butter chicken’s creamy sauce went well with the fresh tandoori bread basket and the fragrant chicken dum biryani. Each component worked in harmony with the others to produce a symphony of flavours that honoured both cultures.

Sweet somethings

The khabees with passionfruit and saffron yolk, which combined the earthy sweetness of khabees with a zesty, vibrant twist, was a standout dessert. In contrast, the dates and camel milk brulée provided a smooth, rich finish, a sophisticated homage to the UAE’s prized products.

Set against the luxurious backdrop of The Ritz-Carlton, Punjab Grill’s new location is as stunning as its menu. From the impeccable service to the intricate presentation, every detail is crafted to elevate the dining experience. This limited-time menu, available from November 30 to December 4, is a must-try for those looking to celebrate UAE National Day with a feast that bridges cultures beautifully. Punjab Grill is the perfect harmony of UAE and Indian flavours, served with elegance in a truly royal setting. Highly recommended. ALSO READ: Restaurant review: Thiptara in Downtown Dubai is a Thai dream come to life Restaurant review: Barfly by Buddha-Bar earns its spot on The Palm