Restaurant Review: Pay homage to traditional Indian winter delicacies at Pincode

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 6:19 PM

Entering Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur, a restaurant nestled in the almost bustling Dubai Hills Mall, the warm and inviting atmosphere immediately sets the tone for a delightful dining experience. The décor combines contemporary design with subtle Indian touches, creating an elegant yet cosy setting. The restaurant's commitment to celebrating connection and nostalgia is evident in the thoughtful detailing of the space.

Merely a year old in the country, Pincode introduced its winter menu, a culinary journey through the delectable flavours of the season, running through January 15. Each dish is a carefully crafted masterpiece that pays homage to traditional winter delicacies.

We start our journey with the Sweet Potato Chaat, a sweet and savoury reminder that winter has arrived. It is a delightful blend of sweet potato roasted to perfection and tossed in tangy imli chutney with star fruit.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Non-vegetarians can indulge in the Chicken Chilli Cheese Kebab, a succulent chicken thigh, boneless and roasted in the tandoor, crowned with a luscious cheese and chili sauce featuring hints of fennel seeds, and the Bengali Fried Prawns which celebrates the bounty of the east coast, marinated with Bengali mustard, deep-fried to crispy perfection.

Moving to the main course, a flavour-packed delight awaits where succulent chicken is stir-fried with a spicy tomato gravy on a thick flat griddle, offering a unique and distinctive taste. The Tawa Chicken is best paired with a variety of bread options available including Makki Roti, Bajra Roti, and Methi Paratha.

But the star of the winter menu is undoubtedly the classic Sarso Ka Saag, a slow-cooked blend of mixed greens with white butter and garlic. This comforting dish is available in three variations: Veg Saag, Saag Chicken, Saag Gosht (Lamb). These can also be complemented with a variety of breads.

If you're a rice person, however, get your hands on the Bombay Chicken Pulao. It is stir-fried on a tawa with chicken gravy made from onions and tomatoes, showcasing the perfect blend of textures and flavours.

Conclude your culinary journey on a sweet note with Pincode's two tempting dessert options: the Moong Dal Halwa and Gajar ka Halwa. Pro tip: Ask for a scoop of ice cream with the latter and you will be left wanting for more.

Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur is a testament to the artistry of Indian cuisine. The restaurant not only captures the essence of winter celebrations but also invites patrons to create lasting memories with every bite.

Chaat Hummus

On another note, you can also indulge in Pincode's regular menu which includes popular and fan-favourite dishes like Chaat Hummus, Pressure Cooker Chicken, Lamb Seekh Tawa Masala, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai and more.

The thoughtful curation of flavours and the restaurant's dedication to providing a memorable experience make it a must-visit destination. Whether you're a fan of traditional Indian dishes or looking to explore the winter delights of the subcontinent, Pincode is a culinary haven that delivers on its promise of connection, warmth, and culinary excellence.

