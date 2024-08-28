Restaurant Review: Café Milano: Enjoy a taste of Italy on Al Maryah Island

A research shows that Dubai is among the top cities known for its vibrant late-night food culture
If you're seeking an Italian dining experience that seamlessly blends classic flavours with modern flair, Café Milano at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi is the place to be. Established by Franco Nuschese in Washington D.C. in 1992, this restaurant has brought its Italian charm to Abu Dhabi, offering a dining experience that is both elegant and welcoming.
Café Milano exudes sophistication from the moment you step through its doors. The restaurant's setting, with its stunning views of Al Maryah Island canal, adds a touch of luxury to your meal, creating an inviting and relaxed atmosphere.
Start your culinary journey with the burrata Versace, a delightful starter that combines creamy burrata cheese with roasted mixed heirloom cherry tomatoes, vibrant yellow tomato purée, black olive powder, and crispy basil croutons. This dish is a harmonious blend of textures and flavours, and perfectly sets a high standard for the meal ahead.
Next, savour the Vitello Alla Piemontese, a classic Italian dish featuring slow-cooked veal striploin topped with a zesty tuna sauce and caperberries. The veal is incredibly tender, and the tangy sauce creates a flavour profile that stands out as both unique and satisfying.
For pasta lovers, the Ravioli Zegna is a standout choice. The homemade ravioli, filled with braised veal and spinach, is served with a sage and a veal reduction sauce. Its delicate texture and rich filling, combined with the savoury sauce, create a satisfying pasta experience.
Another must-try is the Rigatoni Allo Zafferano Cacio e Pepe, featuring saffron-infused rigatoni paired with a pecorino and black pepper sauce. This dish offers a creamy and aromatic experience that perfectly balances the saffron and pepper.
For a truly memorable main course, don’t miss the Tagliata di Wagyu, a grilled Australian Wagyu beef NY strip seasoned with black lava salt and served with asparagus and forest mushrooms. The Wagyu's rich, buttery texture is complemented by the simplicity of the seasoning and the freshness of the vegetables, making this dish a true highlight of the menu.
To conclude your meal, indulge in the Tiramisu, a favourite that Café Milano elevates so you bite into a rich and creamy perfectly balanced coffee and mascarpone nibble.
For those with a sweet tooth, the chocolate fondant is a decadent treat. With its crisp exterior and molten chocolate centre, it's a comforting end to a delicious meal.
