Restaurant Review: Butcher & Still offers a taste of 1920s America

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 11:29 PM

Step back into the roaring 1920s at Butcher & Still, a steakhouse tucked inside the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi. This venue doesn’t just serve you a meal; it gives you a full-blown experience wrapped in the elegance of old-school Chicago dining.

As you enter the restaurant, you’re immediately enveloped in a world that echoes the sophistication of 1920s Chicago steakhouses. Think leather banquettes, rich wooden panels, and art deco charm.

The decor features vintage touches like embedded bullets in the restrooms and retro trunks, adding a playful nod to America in the 1920s. Jazz sets the tone, enhancing the immersive experience as you enjoy premium steaks and beverages.

Appetisers

To start, the scallop in a shell was a refined delight, featuring tender scallops nestled in a luxurious royal glacage with mushrooms and creamy potato. Each bite was a blend of delicate flavours that set the tone for a memorable meal.

The 99 percent lump crab cake was another standout, with almost pure crab meat paired with a tangy remoulade and a touch of lemon, highlighting the quality of the ingredients used.

Soups

The French onion soup was a classic done right, with a rich, savoury broth topped with Gruyère cheese and served with a slice of brioche bread. The cheese melted perfectly into the soup, creating a comforting and hearty starter.

Mains and Sides

For mains, the heirloom mushroom Wellington was exceptional, filled with flavourful heirloom mushrooms and complemented by Datterini tomatoes and cheddar, creating a satisfying and rich dish.

The Herb Braised Short Ribs were incredibly tender, melting effortlessly in your mouth, and served with root vegetables and horseradish cream, showcasing the chef’s mastery of flavour and texture. The Boneless Signature House Favourite Filet was another highlight, featuring tender Prime Angus beef cooked to perfection, simple yet superb in showcasing the high quality of the meat.

The mac and cheese was creamy and indulgent, pairing well with the richness of the main courses.