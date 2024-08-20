Restaurant review: Betawi Restaurant in Dubai offers authentic Indonesian fare

Gayu Lewis provides tailored assistance to menopausal women
Located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Betawi Restaurant offers a culinary escape to Indonesia’s vibrant capital city, Jakarta. Named after the old capital Batavia, Betawi is renowned for its authentic flavours, original recipes, and a dining atmosphere that makes you feel like you’re enjoying a meal at a friend’s home.
Dishes that Delight
Betawi's menu is a delightful tour through Indonesian cuisine, and my recent visit allowed me to sample some of their standout dishes.
Tempe Mendoan
The Tempe Mendoan, a fermented soy bean dish, was mild and savory with a nutty and earthy flavor. The texture was just right, making it a great starter.
Bebek Kremes
The Bebek Kremes, a fried duck with crispy skin and sambal terasi, was the highlight of my meal. The sambal—a spicy chili blend with tomato and ebi—paired perfectly with the tender duck. I’ve been craving this dish since my visit!
Cap Cai
For a veggie option, the Cap Cai did not disappoint. This simple yet delicious medley of vegetables was light, fresh, and full of flavor.
Beef Rendang
One of my all-time favorites is beef rendang, and Betawi’s version is exceptional. This Indonesian beef stew features fall-apart tender pieces of beef in a rich, paste-like sauce that’s slightly spicy and incredibly flavorful. It’s a must-try.
Es Campur
Although I don’t usually go for dessert, the chef insisted I try the Es Campur. This Indonesian cold dessert features a mix of fruit cocktails, coconut, tapioca pearls, grass jellies, and more, served with shaved ice, syrup, and condensed milk. Surprisingly, I finished it all!
The Dining Experience
The ambiance at Betawi is relaxed and authentic, decorated with traditional Indonesian themes that transport you straight to Jakarta. The staff was warm and friendly, adding to the homely feel of the place. It genuinely felt like dining at a friend's home, which is a rare and pleasant experience.
Final Thoughts
Betawi Restaurant is a gem in JLT, offering the best of Indonesian street food in a cozy, welcoming environment. The real, authentic flavors and the friendly service make it a must-visit for anyone craving a taste of Indonesia. Each dish is freshly prepared by local Indonesian chefs using specially chosen ingredients, including authentic imported herbs, spices, and sauces.
In addition to the standout offerings, Betawi impresses with a strong selection of vegetarian dishes on the menu. From flavorful tofu preparations to vibrant vegetable stir-fries, each dish showcases the rich diversity of Indonesian cuisine.
If you're looking to explore Indonesian cuisine or simply want a fantastic meal in a relaxed setting, Betawi is the place to be.
Betawi Restaurant is in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and is open noon- 10pm
Tables can be booked by contacting +971 4 454 2329.
Catch up with the writer on her Instagram page, @sufeena .
