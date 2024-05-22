Restaurant Review: A culinary journey through Italy in the heart of Palm Jumeirah

As the auspicious occasion draws near, we take a look at the exquisite pieces from leading jewellery brands in the UAE
Nestled within the scenic locales of Palm Jumeirah's West Beach, Ristorante Loren is not just a dining experience; it’s an enchanting Italian escapade. Renowned for making a mark in Gault&Millau’s UAE Guide 2024, this establishment promises an immersive coastal dining experience, inviting patrons to savour the essence of Italy through Chef Giovanni's culinary expertise and a daily fresh fish display that is nothing short of spectacular.
A Divine Three-Course Business Lunch
Our gastronomic adventure at Ristorante Loren was the elegantly curated 3-course business lunch, a splendid showcase of traditional Italian delicacies refreshed by contemporary twists. Beginning with the Zuppa di Pesce, the broth was a testament to the sea's bounty, brimming with shellfish and seasoned with Mediterranean sauce and fresh herbs.
The Caprino e Fichi salad presented a blend of kale, baby spinach, creamy goat cheese, figs, and rock melon. Caramelised pecans added a sweet crunch, all brought together with a drizzle of balsamic dressing - this dish was delightful.
The mains introduced us to the Salmone Arrosto, a beautifully plated Scottish salmon accompanied by fregola risotto, lemon chickpeas purée, and pickled vegetables. But the Branzino Mediterraneo was truly outstanding. This seared wild sea bass fillet served alongside beluga lentils, broccoli purée, and artichoke, all crowned with a light fish broth, was the highlight of the meal. Its simplicity, flavours and the perfect cooking technique made every bite memorable.
To conclude, the Profiterole al Cioccolato was a dreamy dessert. Profiteroles filled to the brim with hazelnut praline and lavishly topped with warm white chocolate offered a sweet note that lingered on the tongue, a fitting end to an impeccable lunch.
Value and Availability
Priced at Dh160 per person, excluding drinks, the business lunch at Ristorante Loren represents excellent value for an upscale dining experience. Available from 12-4 pm, it provides an ideal respite from the day’s hustle and bustle, offering a slice of Italy’s rich culinary heritage against the backdrop of Palm Jumeirah’s serene beauty.
Final Thoughts
Ristorante Loren is more than a restaurant; it's an expedition into the heart of Italian cuisine, led by the creative vision of Chef Giovanni. With its blend of traditional flavours, innovative presentations, and an ambiance that speaks of casual luxury, it’s a must-visit for anyone seeking to indulge in an authentic coastal Italian dining experience in Dubai. Whether for a business lunch or a leisurely meal, Ristorante Loren promises an unforgettable culinary journey.
Reach out to Sufeena Hussain on Instagram @sufeena
ALSO READ:
As the auspicious occasion draws near, we take a look at the exquisite pieces from leading jewellery brands in the UAE
Well-known communication expert Maha Abouelenein on what it takes to thrive in the age of social media
Such platforms help women to re-enter the workforce by equipping them with new-age skills, upskilling, polishing their interviewing skills and revamping their resumes
Jacopo Stecchini and Diletta Ricciardi Durand de la Penne showcase Emirati culture through a series of ventures in collaboration with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority
The essence of Preschool Prep lies in its harnessing the distinctive curiosity of children,
Arab-Canadian public speaking coach and author of The Million Dollar Speaker Maher Elusini on how to make your speech command value for time and money
Not every kid is meant to go to university or college. So, it makes sense to teach them entrepreneurial skills early
The story of a non-resident Bangladeshi family establishing and running the famed perfume company Al Haramain and its successful subsidiaries