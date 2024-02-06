Restaurant Review: A culinary cruise among the clouds

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 6:35 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 6:36 PM

Perched atop the highest peak in the UAE, 1484 by Puro offers more than just a meal; it presents an unforgettable dining experience amidst breathtaking natural beauty. Named after its elevation above sea level, this restaurant stands at 1,484 meters, overlooking Ras Al Khaimah's majestic Jebel Jais and its surreal landscapes.

From the moment you arrive, you are greeted with sweeping panoramic views that stretch as far as the eye can see. The sleek and contemporary design of the restaurant perfectly complements its mountainous surroundings, creating an ambiance of tranquillity.

But it's not just the views that will leave you in awe; it's the menu crafted from the freshest local ingredients that truly elevates the dining experience. At 1484 by Puro, guests are treated to a culinary journey inspired by the Arabian Gulf. Whether you're craving a hearty meal or a light and healthy option, there's something for everyone on the menu.

Start your day right with a nourishing breakfast on the terrace, surrounded by friends and family, from 8am to 11.30am. Indulge in dishes bursting with flavour and made with the finest ingredients sourced locally. You're spoilt for choice with healthy options like the Acai Bowl, fresh fruit platter, and a Keto breakfast option.

Our recommendation, though, would be the 1484 Breakfast that features your egg of choice, angus beef patty, veal bacon, chicken sausage, hash browns, tomato mushrooms, and baked beans, all in one.

And for those seeking a leisurely afternoon treat, 1484 by Puro offers the highest afternoon tea in the UAE. Savour traditional delights while soaking in the stunning views of the Hajar Mountains.

What sets 1484 by Puro apart is not just its unparalleled location but also its delectable delights. The all-day, a la carte menu ensures that guests can enjoy their favourite dishes at any time, surrounded by the beauty of nature. From soups and starters to pizzas, noodles, burgers, and sandwiches, foodies will find something for everyone. The menu also features extensive vegan, vegetarian, poultry, seafood and meat options.

Ribeye steak

If you're an avid meat connoisseur, you must indulge in the scrumptious ribeye or tenderloin steak that comes with two sides. How do you like your steak? We went with medium rare.

Pro Tip: Don't make your food wait as the windy nature of the venue may dampen your delights

Pair your dishes with some drinks from the extensive beverage menu. Their smoothies are a must-try.

Save the sweets for the end; 1484 by Puro's dessert options feature favourites like chocolate fondant, sticky dates toffee pudding, fruit platter, ice cream and more. Choose your pick and enjoy a sweet end to your culinary journey.

In conclusion, 1484 by Puro is more than just a restaurant; it's a destination worth visiting for anyone seeking a culinary adventure in the clouds. Whether you're a food enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply looking for a memorable dining experience, 1484 by Puro promises to exceed your expectations. However, don't forget to put yourselves in warm layers for this culinary expedition - the wind be chill at 1,484 meters, after all.

