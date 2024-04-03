Try this healthy, easy-to-make salad recipe at home

Passionate mental health advocate Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on the need to put emotional literacy at the centre of mental health conversations
Quinoa Salad + Orange, Cranberry & Mint
INGREDIENTS
· 1 cup dried quinoa
· 1 3/4 cup water
· 1 can chickpeas drained and rinsed
· 7 – 8 clementine, tangerine, mandarin
· 1/2 medium red onion, finely diced
· 1/2 cup dried organic cranberries
· 3 – 4 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
· 3 – 4 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
· handful arugula
· handful slivered almonds
DRESSING
· 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
· juice of 1 small orange
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 garlic clove, minced
· mineral salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Quinoa: Rinse the quinoa under cool running water using a sieve Add the quinoa and water to a medium size pot, and bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer on low for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, uncover and let rest for 10 minutes. Fluff with fork.
Oranges: Peel the oranges and thinly slice them width-wise 1/4 inch thick. Alternately, just peel the oranges into their natural wedges.
Vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine the cider vinegar, orange juice, olive oil, minced garlic, and salt and pepper.
Assemble: Using the pot the quinoa was cooked in, or a large mixing bowl, add the quinoa, chickpeas, oranges, cranberries, onion, arugula, mint and parsley, pour the dressing overtop and mix to combine. Season with more salt & pepper to taste.
Serve at room temperature or chilled.
Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet
