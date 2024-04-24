How to make a vegan French onion dip in under 30 minutes?

Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 3:11 PM

French Onion Dip

INGREDIENTS

· 1 medium yellow onion, diced.

· 1 tablespoon olive oil or 1/4 cup water

· 1 1/4 cup vegan sour cream

· 1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire

· 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1/2 teaspoon onion powder

· mineral salt, to taste

· chopped parsley, to serve.

INSTRUCTIONS

Onions

Heat the oil/water in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Add the onions and saute for 10-15 minutes, stirring every few minutes.

Add a little bit of water and let it sizzle and evaporate.

Keep stirring every so often, add more liquids.

After about 25 – 30 minutes, onions should be caramelised and fragrant.

Mix: Combine the vegan sour cream with the garlic & onion powder and Worcestershire sauce. Add the onions and mix well. Taste for seasoning.

Serve: Serve topped with chopped parsley. Pair your French onion dip with chips, crackers, and/or sliced vegetables.

Makes about 1 3/4 cups.

Store leftovers, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.

Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet

ALSO READ: