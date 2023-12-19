New Roadster Diner opens in Mirdif City Centre

Published: Tue 19 Dec 2023, 9:42 PM

On the back of a successful launch in Dubai Hills, the Lebanese brand Roadster has opened its doors at a new venue that will serve up all the mouth-watering classics to be enjoyed with friends and family.

With a cool, industrial, and comfortable aesthetic – and the famous booths – Roaster has an unmistakable vibe all its own.

Roadster in Mirdif is bringing all the favourites to its UAE fans under the mantra ‘share the love!’ and this new location will allow even more people to spend quality time together over a great meal or celebrate those important life milestones. What better place for a birthday bash or family get-together!

As well as its distinctive vibe and super cool look, Roadster is the go-to place for classics such as BBQ/ Buffalo chicken wings and strips, served alongside mozzarella sticks and potato dippers. Then there is the juicy burgers and sandwiches – including the indulgent Swiss Truffle burger, made with 100% Angus beef patty. There are also hot favourites like the Double Crunch Chicken Burger and spicy Chilli Shrimp Avocado Sandwich., delicious tacos, perfect pizzas, and sensational salads.

Not to mention the epic Super Sampler for those with a serious hunger!

Sweet tooth? Dive into Roadster’s famous Cheesecake Sundae Explosion, Marbled Mud Pie or Brownie Temptation and you’ll be totally blissed out.

Trying to get in shape for 2024? No problem! Go Light or Vegan with healthy options offering the same scrumptious Roadster taste with tailored recipes.