Little Moons launches refreshing mochi sorbet range in the UAE

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 2:56 PM

Beat the summer heat with Little Moons' latest innovation – the 'Refreshos' sorbet range, bringing the first-ever mochi sorbet to the UAE. These artisanal mochi ice cream bites promise to deliver a taste of summer in every bite.

Transport your tastebuds to a sun-kissed paradise with the Very Berry Mochi Sorbet, bursting with bold berry flavours, or savour the Pineapple and Mandarin Sorbet for a juicy, tropical explosion. Each bite offers a delightful combination of refreshing sorbet wrapped in Little Moons’ signature soft and chewy mochi dough.

With less than 60 kcal per ball, these deliciously refreshing sorbets are a guilt-free indulgence. They are gluten-free, suitable for vegans, and free from artificial flavourings, colours, and preservatives.

Little Moons has been reshaping the ice cream landscape since its global phenomenon status was cemented by a viral explosion on TikTok in 2021. The brand has pioneered the snackable ice cream segment with its artisan-quality mochi bites, setting a new standard for snackable indulgence.