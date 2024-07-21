How Chef Sumaya Obaid brings Emirati flair to the kitchen

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM

Chef Sumaya Obaid's mother's creativity in the kitchen and her presentation of every dish as if it were a story is what ignited the passion for food. It led Sumaya to pursue her culinary studies in Australia and acquire the self-confidence she needed to achieve great things as a chef.

Soon after, the Emirati chef returned to her homeland where her culinary skills were exposed to the world via different mediums, one being a cooking show on Fatafeat, a Middle East food channel. "I joined the Fatafeat family, and they really gave me the space and support I needed," Sumaya said in a chat with City Times.

Earlier this month, the Arabic food network premiered Kitchen Tales: Summer Edition, a show promising a culinary journey with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques, aiming to inspire both novice and experienced cooks. This season features Sumaya Obaid alongside new chefs Kholoud Ahmed Suhail and Mohammad Salah. The show is structured with a two-segment format, including in-depth, step-by-step demonstrations and creative recipe twists. Each episode provides practical cooking tips and explores the stories and inspirations behind the dishes, ensuring an entertaining experience.

Sumaya Obaid, Mohammad Salah and Kholoud Ahmed Suhail

We delved further into the life of Chef Sumaya and learned her cooking techniques and the role cooking shows play in today's culinary world. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Growing up in the UAE, what were some of your favourite traditional dishes, and how have they influenced your cooking style today?

Traditional Emirati dishes: Every dish has a story, such as Al-Harees, which was prepared in a simple way, but it brings together the family and neighbours, everyone helps, and the dish is distributed to everyone.

Machboos and special spices that we use in Emirati cuisine. Women begin preparing it by purchasing the spices, cleaning them, and drying them. They deal with each spice in a way that highlights it and strengthens its effect.

Porridge is one of the easiest dishes. But the taste it offers is one of the most complex.

This is a responsibility that I deal with and appreciate in my dishes. I love that I cook them with the same feelings and love as our people, and present them with pride to the world, and in all my dishes I show my pride in the culture of my country.

How would you describe your approach to traditional Emirati cuisine?

Our traditional Emirati dishes carry beautiful stories and feelings that wonderfully reflect our heritage and culture. Giving each dish its due respect in all aspects helps highlight the beauty and diversity of our rich heritage. Cooking with pride and love for tradition makes food speak the language of the heart and transports us to worlds of beautiful memories.

Can you walk us through your creative process when developing a new dish?

When I create a new dish, I start by looking for sources of inspiration, whether from our rich heritage or through travelling and exploring other civilisations and cultures. Next, I experiment with harmonising ingredients and balancing flavours, adding personal touches that reflect my taste and creativity. My goal is always to offer something special and innovative that combines tradition and modernity, providing a unique and enjoyable dining experience.

What are some of your signature dishes, and what makes them special?

I like to prepare many dishes that combine our traditions with my personal creativity. One of my favourite dishes is “Madhrouba,” which reminds me of beautiful memories with my mother. I prepare it the same traditional way she used to, adding personal touches that make it my own. The combination of tradition and creativity makes this dish unique and special to me.

I love combining different cultures in cooking. Paella with jareesh is a delicious dish that combines Spanish authenticity with Gulf traditions. Biryani is another dish I prepare in my own unique way.

Are there any unique techniques or ingredients you like to use in your cooking?

In cooking, I like to use traditional techniques with modern twists to add variety and flavour to dishes. I enjoy experimenting with mixing traditional spices with new flavours to add character to the dishes. I also use fresh herbs and natural spices to enhance the flavour and bring out the original taste of the ingredients.

Can you share a particularly challenging moment in your career and how you overcame it?

I was asked to conduct a training course for 35 executive chefs in a hotel, all of whom were men, more experienced, and older than me, to teach them Emirati food. For a moment, I was overcome with fear, wondering whether they would accept me given that I was less experienced, younger, and a woman. But I trusted my abilities, believed in my passion, overcame my fears, and decided to give it a try. It was a challenging but rewarding experience. I made many new friends and built relationships in my field based on their respect and confidence in my abilities. I learned that determination and belief in yourself are the foundation of success.