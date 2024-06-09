Have you visited these fine dining restaurants in Dubai?

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 1:37 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 1:38 PM

Experience culinary excellence to match at Dubai's top fine-dining restaurants. Check out some of the best spots in Dubai with this list:

Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant

Finding the perfect seat can be tricky in a restaurant, but at Al Dawaar Revolving Restaurant, the panoramic vistas come to you. In just 90 minutes, you'll be treated to 360-degree views of Deira and beyond as you indulge in classic buffet fare. Situated on the 25th floor, it's Dubai's sole revolving restaurant, offering breathtaking sights that make it a must-visit at least once. Open from 6.30pm-11.30pm (Sat-Thu), and on Friday from 12.30pm-3.30pm and 6.30pm-11.30pm. Located in Hyatt Regency Dubai, Deira Corniche. For reservations, call 04 209 6912.

Al Muntaha

The iconic Burj Al Arab is a must-see in Dubai, and dining at the sky-high Al Muntaha is a great way to experience it if the room rates are out of reach. Perched on the 27th floor, Al Muntaha boasts stunning views and exquisite French cuisine. Open daily from 7pm-10.30pm. Located in Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim. For reservations, call 800 323 232.

Babiole

Head to Al Habtoor City and marvel at the awe-inspiring vistas of Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Business Bay, and even catch a glimpse of the majestic Burj Al Arab, all while savouring premium handcrafted Mediterranean fare. Seeking the perfect spot to witness the sunset? Babiole offers unmatched views that must be seen to be believed. Open daily from noon-1am. Located in Al Habtoor City, Business Bay. For reservations, call 056 515 4665.

Zheng He's

If you adore upscale Chinese cuisine in a luxurious setting, then Zheng He's is the ideal choice. Opt for a window seat to soak in the breathtaking views of the Madinat Jumeirah waterways and the iconic Burj Al Arab. With attentive staff and award-winning dishes, this restaurant delivers a fancy dining experience. The cosy interiors, adorned with dark wood and oriental accents, evoke the ambiance of China. For an exquisite dining affair, look no further. Open daily from 12.30pm-10.30pm. Mina A' Salam, Madinat Jumeirah. For reservations, call 04 432 3232.

Nobu

Nobu Dubai, located at Atlantis The Palm, stands as one of Dubai's oldest and most esteemed Japanese restaurants. Following its relocation to the bridge suite at Atlantis, Nobu now offers unparalleled views alongside its renowned cuisine. Complete with a bar, a private Nobu Privé lounge, and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing stunning vistas of the Palm and Arabian Gulf, Nobu Dubai promises an unforgettable dining experience. Mon-Thu, 5pm-1am; Fri-Sun, 12:30pm-3:30pm and 5pm-2am. Located in Atlantis, The Palm, 22nd floor, The Palm Jumeirah. For reservations, call 04 426 0760.