French-themed dining destination celebrates 40 years

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 1:57 PM

La Brioche, a French-themed dining destination renowned for its blend of traditional recipes and 21st-century nouvelle cuisine, announces its 40th anniversary celebration for the entire month of September.

The 40th anniversary campaign will include a variety of special events and activities aimed at enhancing the dining experience for our cherished customers:

•Quizzes and contests: Participate in a variety of quizzes and contests for a chance to win exciting prizes, adding an element of fun and excitement to the dining experience.

•Scratch cards: Receive scratch cards throughout September with every purchase of AED 175 or above for a chance to win instant rewards and exclusive offers.

•Birthday offers: Special offers on cakes for customers turning 40 in September, making their milestone even more memorable.

•Anniversary Special Menu: Delight in a carefully curated anniversary special menu that showcases the culinary expertise and passion that La Brioche is known for.

•Anniversary merchandise: To commemorate this special occasion, La Brioche will introduce limited-edition anniversary merchandise available for purchase at all branches, allowing our customers to take home a piece of our history.

Engaging Social Media campaign

To further engage with the community and drive traffic to all branches, La Brioche will run a comprehensive social media campaign throughout the month. This campaign will feature interactive content, exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, and opportunities for customers to share their own La Brioche moments, creating a vibrant and connected community of food enthusiasts.

A legacy of wholesome cuisine

Since its establishment, La Brioche has been committed to providing diners with a friendly and relaxed space to enjoy wholesome cuisine. The unique combination of nouvelle cuisine and a warm, cozy ambiance, reminiscent of the rustic countryside of France, has made La Brioche a favorite dining spot for many. Each dish prepared in our kitchen reflects our dedication to culinary excellence, with passion and love infused in every bite.