Food safety in Dubai's dining scene: Here's how it works

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:27 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:46 PM

In a bustling metropolis like Dubai, where the hospitality industry is synonymous with luxury, innovation, and high standards, food safety is a critical component of any culinary operation.

Chef Bijendra Ramola, a seasoned Executive Sous-Chef at Jumeirah Creekside, is all about the rigorous attention to detail required to maintain impeccable food safety practices in a high-stakes environment. Known for his commitment to culinary excellence, he has received accolades like the Sharpest Knife of the Year at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and multiple awards from the Emirates Culinary Guild. He began his career with a specialisation in Hotel Management and has certifications in culinary excellence. Before joining Jumeirah Creekside in 2011, he held key roles at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Jumeirah Beach Club Resort & Spa. At Jumeirah Creekside, Chef Bijendra leads a team of 32, overseeing operations across multiple outlets and ensuring high standards during prestigious events.

Through his insights and experience, let's explore the multifaceted approach necessary to ensure food safety in modern kitchens.

The Foundation of Food Safety

In Chef Ramola's view, food safety is not just a professional obligation but a moral one, deeply rooted in the responsibility of ensuring that every dish served is safe for consumption. "Food safety is vital, whether in a hotel or at home," he says. "The food we prepare directly impacts the health of our customers, and we cannot take that responsibility lightly."

Dubai's stringent food safety regulations, enforced by the Dubai Municipality, require constant vigilance. Chef Ramola and his team adhere to these regulations through internal protocols. "We have a Person in Charge (PIC) in each department who plays a crucial role in inspecting and ensuring that both opening and closing procedures align with the guidelines," he explains. Regular audits, both announced and unannounced, keep the team on their toes, reinforcing the culture of continuous monitoring and adherence to food safety standards.

In the kitchen, Chef Ramola employs a triad of sensory checks—sight, smell, and taste—to ensure that every dish meets the highest standards before it reaches the customer. This traditional approach, combined with modern technological advancements, ensures that food safety is maintained without compromise.

Technology’s Role in Enhancing Food Safety

The integration of technology into culinary practices has revolutionised food safety, and Chef Ramola is a firm believer in its benefits. "Technology has significantly advanced, especially in culinary equipment. We now have high-tech ovens that not only reduce the chef's workload but also ensure precise cooking," he said. These ovens are equipped with probes that automatically monitor and adjust the cooking temperature, ensuring consistent results and minimising the risk of human error.

However, Chef Ramola also acknowledges a potential downside: the risk of chefs becoming overly reliant on technology, possibly losing touch with the foundational skills that define their craft. "While technology aids in maintaining food safety and quality, it's essential for chefs to remain engaged and not lose the knowledge and intuition that come with experience."

Chef Bijendra Ramola with ace tennis star Naomi Osaka

Despite this caution, Chef Ramola praises the reliability and efficiency that technology brings to the kitchen, particularly in maintaining food safety. Automated systems help ensure that every dish, from a simple steak to a complex multi-course meal, is cooked to perfection, minimising the risk of contamination or inconsistency.

Transparency and Trust with Customers

For Chef Ramola, food safety extends beyond the kitchen walls. He believes in maintaining transparency with customers to build trust and assure them of the safety and quality of their meals. "When customers choose our restaurant, they trust that we are upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety," he says.

To foster this trust, Chef Ramola and his team follow the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) guidelines meticulously, ensuring that every step of food preparation is monitored and documented. New team members undergo thorough training on these protocols, ensuring that they are well-versed in the standards before they begin working in the kitchen.