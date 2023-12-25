Hatta Honey Festival 2023: 7 things to look forward to

Honey Tasting

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023

The Honey Festival at Hatta Honey Bee Farm is an annual celebration of the golden nectar, attracting enthusiasts from the UAE and beyond. The Hatta Honey Bee Farm offers a diverse selection of honey, including the prized Sidr honey with its deep flavour, sourced from bees pollinating the revered Sidr tree. Samar honey, from the aromatic Samar tree, and multifloral honey foraged from diverse regional flowers are also standout varieties. Each jar narrates the story of Hatta's biodiversity, illustrating the farm's dedication to its preservation. Visitors can taste, learn about, and purchase these exquisite honeys.

Homegrown Dubai Market

The Proudly from Dubai Market, presented by Brand Dubai at the Hatta Honey Festival, stands as a highlight, featuring 30 local businesses. Nestled at Leem Lake in Hatta, this curated market not only showcases the entrepreneurial stories of Hatta citizens but also hosts a pop-up from the renowned burger joint, Salt, adding a flavourful touch to the festival experience.

Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Centre

The Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Centre is a cornerstone of the farm's educational mission, dedicated to imparting knowledge about bees and their vital role in the ecosystem. It offers interactive sessions, workshops, and demonstrations for diverse age groups, emphasising the life cycle of bees, their crucial role in pollination, and the challenges they encounter. Special programs delve into honey's medicinal and nutritional properties, showcasing its importance in traditional and modern medicine. Through these initiatives, visitors gain a heightened appreciation for bees and a deeper understanding of nature's intricate balance.

Guided Tours

The Hatta Honey Bee Farm offers guided tours for a close-up view of honey production. Observation decks provide safe vantage points to watch bees against the scenic Hajar Mountains. Adventure seekers can participate in hands-on honey extraction, and the farm store offers honey-based products. The lush gardens make for a serene setting for picnics and relaxation. With activities for all ages, the farm ensures a captivating visit.

Hatta Wadi Hub

Festival-goers can explore food pop-ups from Saddle, Home Bakery, and G.O.A.T at Hatta Wadi Hub while engaging in outdoor activities like mountain biking, hiking, kayaking, and zip-lining. The festivities include nightly fireworks at 8pm, with a special New Year's Eve show on December 31. The venue provides camping facilities for those seeking an overnight stay, along with workshops, educational activities for children, and attractions such as ice-skating, roller-skating rinks, padel courts, and cycling tracks.

Photography Competition

Photography enthusiasts, both amateur and professional, have the opportunity to enhance their skills through a workshop presented in collaboration with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Awards (HIPA). Additionally, participants can engage in a competition to capture the best photo and video representations of Hatta.

Learn about beekeeping as a hobby

Promoting beekeeping as a hobby, organisations like the Beekeepers Foundation and the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Centre aim to encourage more individuals to take up this fulfilling and environmentally beneficial activity. They recommend interested individuals to educate themselves about beekeeping, consider taking courses, and join beekeepers' associations. Both organisations offer educational tours and workshops, providing valuable insights into beekeeping. Potential beekeepers are advised to check community regulations to ensure compliance and approach beekeeping with knowledge and responsibility for the well-being of both bees and beekeepers.