From DIY options to turkey takeaways: Here’s how to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dubai

The holiday season is here, and so is your time to unwind and spend quality time with your friends and family. Whether you’re opting for a DIY dinner, a cosy stay-at-home feast, or even adding a sustainable twist with a vegan supper club, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this Thanksgiving season.

With the American holiday fast approaching on November 28, here are several ways you can make your celebration special.

Flavour and fun

This Thanksgiving, add the vibrant flavours of the Caribbean to your celebrations. Indulge in special main courses at Ting Irie, starting from Dh160 and delicious desserts priced at Dh165 each. For those celebrating at home, Ting Irie offers a takeaway basket ready for collection on November 28. Be sure to pre-order at least 24 hours in advance to enjoy this festive treat.

For orders and more information, contact +971 4 557 5601 or info@tingirie.com.

Sustainable Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for an unconventional way to celebrate Thanksgiving, skip the usual traditions and embrace a whole new experience with Saffron Society, an exclusive supper club that honours the artistry of Indian cuisine with a modern, sustainable lens. The inaugural event, set for November 28, features Chef Priyansh—a Le Cordon Bleu-trained culinary artist renowned for his plant-based innovations—promising to take you on a transformative culinary journey.

With supper clubs in London, New York, and Dubai, Chef Priyansh will debut a 5-course vegan menu at a soon-to-be-revealed venue, giving your celebrations a ‘green’ twist.

Limited spots are available. To reserve your seat, contact the team via WhatsApp at +971 50 600 5944.

Roast turkey takeaway

Skip the hassle of cooking and let Jones the Grocer prepare your Thanksgiving feast. Enjoy their festive takeaway roasts, with packages starting at Dh795, serving up to 10 people. Choose from Silver, Gold, or Diamond options, complete with delectable sides, optional grazing boards, and even a pie for dessert—perfect for a stress-free celebration. Available at stores across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

For more information, visit www.jonesthegrocer.com.

The traditional way

Celebrate Thanksgiving in style at CLAW BBQ, the ultimate American hotspot, serving up a festive feast for Dubai’s most grateful foodies. Located at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the vibrant venue invites you to enjoy a mouthwatering three-course menu. Indulge in a choice of starter, roasted turkey with all the classic trimmings, and a decadent dessert for just Dh139. Gather your crew and share the season’s spirit over great food and good vibes.

For bookings, contact +971 4 230 0054.

Festive cheer

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Swissôtel Al Ghurair with a feast to remember! Savour golden roasted turkey, flaky pies, and a delightful spread featuring cantaloupe carpaccio with bresaola, a charcuterie board with cheese and homemade jams, Waldorf salad, traditional apple pie, and pumpkin trifle. Enjoy this heartwarming celebration at Liwan Restaurant on Thursday, November 28, from 7pm to 11pm. Priced at Dh119 per adult and Dh59 for children aged 6–12, with complimentary dining for kids under 6.

Contact +971 4 293 3270 to book your spot.

The Thanksgiving pizza

The Pitfire Thanksgiving Pizza is back, offering a delicious twist on the holiday feast! Available until November 30 for dine-in and delivery, this 10” limited-edition pizza is priced at Dh64 and packed with Thanksgiving flavours. With a savoury homemade gravy base, roasted turkey, and mozzarella cheese, topped with candied sweet potatoes, sage, onion, and sausage stuffing, and finished with a drizzle of spiced cranberry sauce, this pizza perfectly captures the essence of the season.

For more information visit: www.pitfirepizzabakers.com.

DIY Thanksgiving

Simplify your Thanksgiving prep with some at-home culinary magic, and enjoy quality time with your family while doing something special together. Whether you're hosting a traditional dinner or opting for a plant-based celebration, Kibsons is offering everything you need for a stress-free holiday, including hormone-free turkeys, fresh vegetables, and DIY Thanksgiving boxes. The Thanksgiving Box starts at Dh355, while the Vegan Box is priced at Dh210. Order before November 28 to enjoy exclusive early bird discounts.

Call on cranberry

Couqley is ready to kick off the holiday season with the return of its signature roasted turkey, available for both dine-in and delivery until January 7. Gather your friends and family to enjoy this classic feast, served with sides like aromatic mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, truffle mac & cheese, and Couqley's signature cranberry sauce and turkey gravy. The turkey serves 8 to 10 people, with dine-in priced at Dh1,399, including sides, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Delivery options start from Dh799.

For more details, contact +971 4 514 9339.

Did you know?

Emirates will celebrating the season of gratitude with a special Thanksgiving experience on flights between Dubai and the USA until November 30, with passengers enjoying traditional festive fare. The celebration extends to Emirates lounges in Dubai, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. So, if you're travelling during this period, be sure to indulge in classic Thanksgiving dishes in a relaxed and festive setting.