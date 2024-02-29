Beirut Streets goes al fresco with terrace dining

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 8:27 PM

There is nowhere quite like Dubai in the winter months- the weather is perfect, and al fresco dining is a joy. Beirut Streets, the super popular and relaxed restaurant nestled in the heart of B1 Mall, Al Barsha Dubai, invites foodies to enjoy their favourite Lebanese dishes in the comfort of their terrace.

Conveniently located near Mall of Emirates, Beirut Streets is a buzzing hub for friends and families, from every walk of life, to come together and enjoy an extensive menu inspired by the rich Lebanese culinary tradition – this includes both the food and vibe.

The brand DNA of Beirut Streets is rooted in guests enjoying an unpretentious and utterly delicious dining experience. Portions are generous and bursting with flavour. No one leaves hungry with a diverse menu, that hits the spot, every time.

There’s something for everyone at Beirut Streets including mouth-watering breakfasts, an array of freshly baked bread with an assortment of toppings, falafel, salads, cold mezze, hot bites, , shawarma, burgers, grilled meat and street sandwiches, desserts and so much more.

Renowned for its laid-back ambiance and super-friendly service, Beirut Streets has changed the Dubai casual dining game with their tantalizing selection of fresh, wholesome, and nourishing dishes. Now the terrace is open for action and a welcome addition to an already stellar dining experience.