Enjoy a royal Indian feast at Jamavar Dubai

Nestled within the opulent surrounds of Dubai, Jamavar offers an exquisite dining experience that transports guests to the grandeur of the Viceroy's home in New Delhi. With its luxurious dining room, chic cocktail bar, and serene outdoor terrace, Jamavar sets the stage for a culinary celebration.

Our visit coincided with their special Diwali menu—a five-course indulgence that highlighted the best of Indian cuisine. The meal commenced with a chef's selection of chakna [snacks] and a choice of starters, including the sabudana truffle khichdi, a fusion of earthy tapioca pearls and aromatic truffle, and the Konkan soft shell crab, each dish a testament to India’s regional diversity.

The tandoor selections featured the murgh tikka kesari, with tender chicken infused with saffron and spices, and the dill malai tikka, a fragrant blend of dill and cream. Both dishes showcased the vibrant and bold flavours that Indian cuisine is renowned for.

For the main course, we savoured signature dishes like the Old Delhi butter chicken—a rich, creamy delight—and the shalgam gosht, a robust lamb dish that paired perfectly with traditional accompaniments such as dal jamavar, saag aloo, saffron pulao rice, and boondi raita. The breads, warm and fluffy, were perfect for mopping up every last bit of the delectable sauces.

No celebration is complete without a sweet ending, and Jamavar's gajrela—a luxurious rendition of the classic Indian carrot dessert—did not disappoint.

Jamavar Dubai not only delivers a taste of India’s diverse culinary heritage but does so with elegance and flair. It is a must-visit for anyone looking to indulge in a royal Indian dining experience, particularly during festive occasions.

Location: Address Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates