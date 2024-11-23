Dubai: Tourist pays Dh6,600 bill for gold coffee, 2 scoops of ice cream, croissants at this cafe

Photo: Supplied

A newly opened café in Dubai known for its extravagant gold-infused dishes has served its first customer from its royal menu.

Boho Café, which opened at the DIFC’s Emirates Financial Towers last month, said a European tourist on Friday indulged in its luxurious offerings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The customer ordered gold souvenir coffee, four gold croissants, and two scoops of gold ice cream, with the bill amounting to Dh6,600. The detailed receipt lists the coffee at Dh4,761.90, the croissants at Dh1,142.86, and the ice cream at Dh380.95.

Boho Café owner Sucheta Sharma said their place is designed to offer both luxury and affordability. “We wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence, while also catering to the wider community,” she said.

Since its launch last month, the café has gained attention for its dual menu, which features affordable Indian street food alongside opulent items like gold karak tea (Dh150), gold water (Dh300), and gold souvenir tea and coffee, complete with a silver cup and saucer as keepsakes.