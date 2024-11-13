Dubai restaurants banned from using alcohol in food: How chefs, restaurants are adapting menus

The recent re-issuance of a long-standing regulation by Dubai Municipality, prohibiting the use of alcohol in food preparation and serving, has sparked conversations within the F&B industry.

While the regulation has been in place since 2010, its reinforcement now serves as a reminder to restaurants to strictly adhere to cultural and legal guidelines. But how are chefs and restaurant managers adapting to this shift, and how will it affect Dubai’s thriving dining scene? We spoke to several culinary professionals to get their insights.

Adapting menus

Ramzy Eid, Sous Chef at CARO Steakhouse, explained that while the alcohol ban created some challenges, particularly for dishes that relied on wine for flavour (such as homemade sauces), the team was able to find alternatives. “All our homemade classical sauces contain alcohol, so it was a bit of a challenge to get it to the same standards without it, yet it was achievable,” he added. Substituting alcohol with non-alcoholic versions like wine alternatives allowed the kitchen to maintain the desired flavour profiles.

Chef Ramzy Eid

Roger Valero, Executive Chef at HIKINA Restaurant, originally from Spain, shared that the shift has not significantly impacted his menu. Having already avoided alcohol in cooking in the UAE, his team simply replaced alcohol-based ingredients with flavourful non-alcoholic substitutes, such as non-alcoholic wines, broths, and herbal infusions. “We’ve enhanced stocks, broths, and reductions with richer, non-alcoholic ingredients, and this has allowed us to stay true to the essence of the dish without compromising on taste.”

For Afshan Jivraj, F&B Manager at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, the challenge is, in fact, more of an opportunity to innovate. “Restaurants would need to innovate, creating unique dishes and experiences that don’t rely on alcohol. This could foster creativity among chefs, as they explore new techniques, ingredients, and flavour profiles,” said the Kenyan expat.

Chef Roger Valero

Creative alternatives, techniques

As chefs work to replace the role of alcohol in their dishes, several creative techniques can be used in the process. For instance, Hussein Hadla, Brand General Manager of Asil Restaurant, highlighted the use of high-acidic ingredients such as apple cider vinegar and yuzu to replicate the flavour alcohol typically provides. “We don’t use alcohol in our dishes, however, restaurants can easily replicate by using the likes of Apple Cider Vinegar, Yuzu or other high acidity liquids or products,” he said.

Aniket Chatterjee, Chef de Cuisine at Atrangi, Jumeirah Al Qasr, sees this as an opportunity for experimentation. “We can explore techniques like fermentation or play around with various vinegars or homemade tinctures,” he shared. However, he also acknowledged that while these techniques open new possibilities, they may not completely replace alcohol’s depth of flavour.

Chef Aniket Chatterjee

Customer expectations

While the ban’s impact on customer preferences is still to be determined, Eid believes that most customers won’t notice a difference, as the emphasis remains on high-quality ingredients. “There shouldn’t be any shift in customer expectations since we will still deliver top-quality food,” said the British chef.

For Valero, there has already been a noticeable shift toward health-conscious dining. “We’ve had some positive feedback, with diners appreciating the fresh approaches to classic dishes,” he shared.

On the other hand, Hadla, originally from Lebanon, believes that as long as the flavours are maintained and the quality of the food stays high, customers will not be affected. “Alcohol has always been used as an enhancement and not as a core ingredient, so I don’t believe it will have much of an impact,” he said.

Jivraj sees the shift as an opportunity to appeal to a growing segment of diners seeking alcohol-free dining experiences. "This could help the country build a distinct identity for alcohol-free luxury dining." Impact on international diners, food tourism While international diners may initially be surprised by the alcohol-free nature of some dishes, many chefs see this as an opportunity to enhance the experience for travellers. "This is an opportunity to build a more inclusive dining culture that appeals to both locals and international guests who prefer not to consume alcohol," said Valero. Looking towards the future, the F&B sector remains optimistic that the alcohol ban could foster lasting innovation in the culinary scene. "The UAE's commitment to an alcohol-free food menu could elevate the dining experience and set it apart, especially among travellers looking for unique culinary tourism in the Middle East," Jivraj added. Hussein Hadla Hadla also echoed this sentiment, adding the regulation will have little impact on Dubai's standing in the global dining scene. "Dubai has always been a landmark destination for tourism and a hotspot for award-winning restaurants. This regulation has been in place since 2010, and Dubai has only continued to flourish as a tourism hub." While the re-enforcement of Dubai's alcohol-free cooking regulation may present some challenges, chefs and restaurateurs around town view it as an opportunity to innovate and elevate their offerings. "For international diners, especially those from cultures where alcohol consumption is not a part of their cuisine, this could be a positive shift," said Valero.