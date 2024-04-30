Dubai: Have you visited these Emirati restaurants in the city?

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 7:58 PM

Take a dive into the world of outstanding Emirati cooking with this hand-picked collection of traditional and modern dining choices in Dubai. From genuine tastes to creative spins, look into these distinctive eateries that provide a mouthwatering excursion through Emirati food.

Al Fanar

A much-loved local eatery, Al Fanar provides a nostalgic trip back to 1960s Dubai through its authentic Emirati food, traditional decor, and charming courtyard. Patrons can also explore a mini-museum displaying the UAE's cultural history. With seven spots across the UAE, Al Fanar has been featured in the Michelin Guide for two years running and has expanded to Saudi Arabia. Indulge in their chicken kebab flavoured with Arabic spices; savour the authentic Emirati breakfast platter; or treat yourself to the renowned Legaimat dessert. Al Fanar Restaurant can be found at various locations in Dubai including Al Seef, Expo City, Festival City, and Al Barsha, open daily from 10am to 11pm. for details call 04 3966669.

Al Jawareh

For a genuine local dining experience in a traditional ambience, check out Al Jawareh in Al Qusais, Old Dubai. Patrons can choose to eat in the restaurant section with tables; private family dining areas; or in the majlis for a full Emirati vibe. You must try their generous Emirati breakfast with eggs and tomato, chebab (Emirati pancakes) with cheese and date syrup, balaleet (sweet noodles with omelette), and chickpeas, along with freshly squeezed fruit juices. Al Jawareh is located in Al Qusais Industrial Area, Dubai. Open daily from 7am to 10pm. For details call 04 2679559.

Al Khayam

Experience a journey back in time at Al Khayma, a restaurant awarded with Michelin's Bib Gourmand. This one-of-a-kind dining spot combines eating with a museum-like atmosphere, featuring an air-conditioned courtyard decorated with trees, live Arabic music, and friendly staff dressed in traditional clothing. Enjoy their signature dishes like lamb saloona, wok-fried luqaimat pastries, and fragrant Arabic coffee. Al Khayma also gives cooking classes for people eager to master classic Emirati cuisine, from shakshuka to chicken machboos. Situated in the Al Fahidi Historical District in Dubai, Al Khayma welcomes guests daily from 8am to 11pm. For more information, call 055 180 2080.

Arabian Tea House

Arabian Tea House has been a treasured part of Dubai's café scene for over 20 years, providing a genuine Emirati and Arabic dining experience. Located in the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood, the original Tea House has kept its charming design since its first opening in 1997, with turquoise benches, white rattan chairs, lace curtains, and bright flowers. Be sure to try a cup of traditional Arabic coffee (gahwa) as you soak in this fascinating atmosphere. With three branches across the UAE, including in Jumeirah and Sharjah, Arabian Tea House receives guests daily from 7am to 11pm. Contact them at 04 353 5071.

Local House

If you want to try Emirati food, including unique camel dishes, Local House is the place to visit. Situated in one of the oldest structures in Al Bastakiya, Local House serves a variety of Arabian food ranging from camel biryani to shark platters, as well as mixed grills, salads, breakfast items, and delicious desserts. At the entrance, you'll find the oldest buckthorn tree in Dubai, setting the backdrop for a vibrant patio decorated with plants and wall art, where guests can savour authentic Arabian friendliness and flavours. Local House, located at The Majlis Gallery in Al Bastakiya, Dubai, is open daily from 9am to 10pm. For more information call 050 652 3032.

Logma

Logma offers a modern take on traditional Emirati flavours, making authentic Emirati and Gulf cuisine more approachable for residents, expats, and visitors alike. Located in Fashion Avenue at Dubai Mall, Logma invites guests to enjoy classic breakfast foods like chebab and balaleet, as well as signature dishes such as chicken shawarma paratha and butter chicken. The interiors combines traditional Khaleeji design with modern features, creating the ideal atmosphere to introduce loved ones to local culture while taking in the spectacular views of the iconic Dubai Fountain. You can find Logma at Fashion Avenue in Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, open daily from 10am to 12am.

Siraj

Siraj is a great option for those looking for high-end Emirati cuisine in Dubai. Located in Souk Al Bahar with views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, this Michelin-recommended restaurant puts a contemporary spin on Syrian and Emirati flavours. You'll find dishes like camel tenderloin, saffron lobster, karak cake, and sticky date pudding on the menu. You can visit Siraj daily from 12pm to 1am at its Souk Al Bahar location in Downtown Dubai.

