E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Looking for McDonald's alternative? This eatery is trending for its 'NotDonald's' burgers

Several food bloggers have visited the outlet and shared their thoughts on the replicated burgers and fries

by

Husain Rizvi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM

Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 1:35 PM

We love our burgers and fries. While there are countless restaurants serving these, McDonald's easily fits amongst the most convenient fast-food chains in the world.

There has been a rise in homegrown products and initiatives, one of them being Notdonald's, a campaign launched by popular UAE eatery She Burger. Featuring a burger and fries, and promoted with the words "She's Fakin' It", this alternative is making waves among UAE residents. Several food bloggers have visited the outlet and shared their thoughts on the replicated burgers and fries.


The pop-up is serving two burgers; She-Mac priced at Dh49 and Double Cheese Burger priced at Dh45. The fries are priced at Dh18.

JustFoodDxb, a popular food content page in Dubai, calls it "100% Fake, 100% Replicated, 100% Tasty."


Safia Mansoor, the popular food content creator behind the Instagram page @cuptaleswithsafia, wrote: "She Burger has been my favourite in Dubai for their beef burgers. I have shared it with you all multiple times, sharing again for all the right reasons! Great Local Burger Joint alternative for high quality burgers."

She Burger launched this campaign with a note: "The Notdonald's campaign by She Burger is all in good fun! We love a good laugh and hope you do too. This campaign is meant to be taken lightly and is not intended to offend or compare ourselves to any other brand. Enjoy the humour, savour the flavours, and remember—there's only one She-Mac."

The menu is available at all She Burger outlets across the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Husain Rizvi
Husain Rizvi

More news from Lifestyle