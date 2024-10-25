Diwali 2024: Sweet recipes you won't be able to resist

Ingredients:

For the churros:

1 cup water

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup khoya (dried evaporated milk solids)

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs or ½ cup ripe banana puree

Oil for frying (vegetable or canola oil)

For the rose-flavoured sugar syrup:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon rose water

4-5 cardamom pods, crushed

Few saffron strands (optional)

A squeeze of lemon juice (to prevent crystallisation)

For garnish:

Chopped pistachios or almonds (optional)

Dried rose petals (optional)

Instructions:

1. Make the rose-flavoured syrup:

In a saucepan, combine sugar, water, and crushed cardamom pods.

Over medium heat, stir until the sugar dissolves.

Add the rose water and saffron, and let it simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it slightly thickens.

Add a squeeze of lemon juice and remove from heat. Set aside.

2. Prepare the churros dough:

In a medium saucepan, combine water, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract. Heat the mixture until the butter melts and it comes to a boil.

Remove from heat and immediately add the flour, salt, and cardamom powder, stirring constantly until a dough forms. Add the crumbled khoya.

Let the dough cool slightly before adding the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition until the dough is smooth and glossy.

(For egg-free option, replace eggs with ripe banana puree.)

3. Pipe and Fry the Churros:

Heat oil in a deep-frying pan to about 350°F (175°C).

Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a star tip.

Pipe about 4-inch length of dough into the hot oil, using scissors to cut the dough from the piping bag.

Fry the churros in batches for 4-5 minutes, turning them occasionally until they are golden brown and crispy.

Remove and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

4. Soak in Syrup:

While the churros are still warm, dip each briefly into the prepared rose-flavoured syrup. Make sure they get lightly coated but not too soggy.

5. Garnish:

Sprinkle with chopped pistachios, almonds, or dried rose petals. Serve the Gulab Jamun Churros warm with a small bowl of sweetened condensed milk (rabdi) and warm chocolate sauce.

BISCOFF CHEESECAKE

By Chef Jeet Negi of Mahi Cafe

INGREDIENTS

For the base:

Biscoff biscuits (crushed)

Unsalted butter (melted)

For the cheesecake filling:

Double cream

Full fat cream cheese

Biscoff spread

For the topping:

Biscoff spread (slightly melted)

Biscoff biscuits (crushed)

Instructions Mix the crushed biscuits and melted butter together. Press the mixture into a mould and pop into the fridge to chill. Whisk the cream cheese, double cream and Biscoff spread together until it thickens considerably. Add the mixture to the base that’s been in the fridge. Refrigerate for three hours till set. When almost ready to serve, melt the Lotus Biscoff spread gently in a pan or microwave. While still warm, pour over the cheesecake in the mould. Smooth evenly. Crumble remaining biscuit over and pop back into the fridge . Lychee Ice-cream By Vidisha Bathwal of Paprika Cafe Ingredients 2 1/2 cups milk 1 cup milk powder 1/2 cup sugar 1 tbsp cornflour 1/2 cup lychee pulp 1/2 cup fresh cream 1/2 cup chopped lychee Instructions Combine a cup of milk, milk powder and cornflour in a deep bowl and mix very well. Place the remaining 1½ cups of milk and sugar in a deep pan and bring it to a boil on a medium flame for four minutes, while stirring occasionally. Add the milk powder-cornflour mixture, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 5 to 6 minutes while stirring continuously. Once cooled, add the lychee pulp and fresh cream and mix very well using a whisk. Pour the mixture into a shallow ice cream container, cover it and freeze for six hours or till semi-set. Pour the mixture into a mixer and blend till smooth. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl, add the chopped lychee and mix well. Transfer the mixture back into the same container. Cover the top and freeze overnight. Scoop and serve immediately. ALSO READ: Restaurant Review: Café Milano: Enjoy a taste of Italy on Al Maryah Island Restaurant Review: Artful Dining at The Artisan