Brunello Italian Restaurant: A Roman feast in the heart of Dubai

If you’re craving the charm of Italy but find yourself in Dubai, Brunello Italian Restaurant at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah is your escape to la dolce vita. With its palatial interiors, marble columns, and a stunning al fresco terrace, Brunello perfectly marries Italian elegance with serene Arabian Gulf views.

The experience kicked off with the antipasti, a creamy, cloud-like burrata that melted effortlessly and a beautifully plated carpaccio di manzo, offering a delicate yet flavourful start to the meal.

From the primi piatti selection, the standout was the gnocchi tartufati, perfectly soft pillows of gnocchi blanketed in a rich truffle sauce, comfort food elevated to fine dining. The tagliatelle al pesto di rucola followed, where the nutty bitterness of rocket pesto balanced the silky pasta beautifully.

For the secondi piatti, the tagliata di manzo, seared beef slices cooked to tender perfection, stole the show with its bold flavours and impeccable seasoning. And because no Italian feast is complete without pizza, the Bresaola Pizza arrived with a crispy stone-baked crust topped with air-dried beef, arugula, and shaved Parmesan. A classic done right.

Finally, dessert was a treat for both the eyes and palate. The panna cotta “In Nero” was indulgent, smooth, and artfully presented, while the tiramisu offered that perfect balance of coffee, mascarpone, and cocoa, a sweet end to an opulent evening.

Christmas Eve Buffet at brunello restaurant Celebrate the magic of Christmas Eve at Brunello Restaurant with a Mediterranean feast featuring a lavish buffet, live cooking stations, and festive entertainment. Indulge in fresh oysters, seafood, charcuterie, and an array of Italian and Mediterranean specialities, all in an elegant setting perfect for the season. Bellissimo!