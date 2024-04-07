Bab Al Mansour delights guests with authentic Moroccan dishes this Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 4:27 PM

Bab Al Mansour – one of Dubai’s Award winning Moroccan restaurants in the heart of the city – is going all out this Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr with a sumptuous menu full of authentic flavours.

The classic interiors add an extra special touch to the experience – featuring mosaic art, classic materials, marble fountains, and large doors. Customers can expect to be transported to Morocco’s rich culture and heritage while enjoying a selection of dishes crafted by prestigious chefs.

Chef Choumicha Chafay, Moroccan Kitchen Expert at Bab Al Mansour, said: “We ensure visitors have a unique experience that takes them on a journey through the region. We have successfully introduced the ancient Moroccan cuisine in Dubai, which makes visitors come back many times and become loyal to it. Our dishes have been carefully selected to satisfy different tastes and let our guests enjoy the most delicious flavours that are difficult to forget.”

After opening it’s doors in 2018, Bab Al Mansour has hosted a wide range of food lovers – from native Moroccans craving a taste of home or residence or tourists seeking a unique experience.

This much-loved spot preserves the ancient Moroccan culinary arts, showcasing unique dishes and cooking methods from various regions of the Kingdom. It emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, reflecting a rich historical heritage passed down through generations.

Guests can savour delicious cuisine featuring over 70 spices, including signature dishes like couscous, chicken pastila, and meat casserole with prunes. For breakfast, there’s an authentic spread of baked goods like m’smen, harcha, baghrir, batboot, and Moroccan bread, paired with organic argan oil, olive oil, honey, and olives. Traditional egg tagines and soups like barley bulbula and barcoche complete the experience.

The dessert menu is also one to watch, with a tasty array including the famous Kaab El Ghazal, almond mahnasha, gharibat (almonds and walnuts), chebakia, and briouat drizzled with natural honey. A great side to their renowned Moroccan green tea with fresh mint.

Located opposite Dubai Opera on Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard in the centre of Dubai, the restaurant grabs inspiration from authentic elements like Bab Mansour – one of the largest and most stunning doors in the Arab world – considered an Islamic architectural masterpiece and one of the most important monuments of the historic city of Meknes.