After viral pistachio kunafa chocolate, Chips Oman desserts take over Dubai

Dubai’s culinary scene is always buzzing with the latest food trends, and lately, it seems that the city has a new obsession: Chips Oman desserts. Following the viral success of the pistachio kunafa chocolate, dessert lovers are now indulging in this unexpected combination of flavours inspired by Chips Oman, creating a delightful fusion that has everyone talking.

A flavour explosion

The Pistachio Chips Oman chocolate bar by VOCCA is not your typical dessert. It begins with a luscious, creamy pistachio spread, providing a rich and decadent base and most importantly, a flavour combo you were not expecting.

What truly sets this bar apart is the addition of Chips Oman, a household-favourite salty snack that adds a surprising crunch and flavour contrast. Encased in premium Belgian chocolate, the dessert offers a smooth finish that ties all the ingredients together.

Available for Dh30, this innovative treat can be ordered online, making it a must-try for daring dessert enthusiasts.

Chips Oman flavoured treats

While the Pistachio Chips Oman chocolate bar is making waves, it’s not the only Chips Oman dessert capturing attention. Noon Minutes’ Ice Cream Project has also introduced a Chips Oman-flavoured ice cream inspired by this popular snack.

The creamy goodness of ice cream meets salty crunch of Chips Oman? You can hate it or love it, but you can’t ignore it. This blend of sweet and salty, paired with unusual textures, has made Chips Oman desserts a conversation starter among Dubai residents—and this unique combination seems like it's here to stay.

Dubai's dessert craze

The Chips Oman ice cream is just the tip of the iceberg at Noon Minutes, as they have also launched an impressive lineup of 20 wacky ice cream flavours. Known for their viral 'fried chicken' ice cream that took social media by storm, the creators have pushed the boundaries of traditional desserts with a bold, new lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by noon (@noon_uae) Among these, fans of fruity flavours can enjoy Rubicon, a refreshing mango ice cream, and Chupa Chups, which comes in different flavours, including sour bites and marshmallow-vanilla combinations. For those with a savoury tooth, there's even an unexpected Heinz Tomato Ketchup flavour—because why not? From the salty crunch of Chips Oman to the spicy tang of biryani and Tajin-inspired ice creams, these adventurous options are giving dessert lovers plenty to talk about.