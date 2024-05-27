A touch of Paris in Dubai

Walid Farah, Head of F&B, Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette

The Le Gourmet Dubai is a continuation of the Le Gourmet concept already present in Galeries Lafayette in Paris. “Le Gourmet Paris is a major culinary temple where all types of cuisines are represented, featuring a wide variety of ingredients sourced from around the world. Le Gourmet Dubai aims to bring this same gastronomic excellence and diversity to the vibrant city of Dubai,” Walid Farah, Head of F&B, Le Gourmet, Galeries Lafayette, said.

Excerpts from an interview:

How does le Gourmet prioritize sourcing ingredients, and what role does sustainability play in your culinary approach?

We source our ingredients from the best food suppliers in the UAE market. Our main focus is on fresh, top-quality ingredients, and we strive to support local farmers and brands as much as possible. All our packaging materials are made of craft and carton, produced locally. When it comes to grocery items, we do our best to choose non-plastic packaging. Sustainability is at the heart of our operations, and we are constantly seeking new ways to reduce our environmental impact.