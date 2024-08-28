The Em Sherif Café in Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 4:29 PM

As the summer temperatures soar, Em Sherif Café emerges as a haven for culinary adventurers seeking an escape from the ordinary, and the heat. With prime locations in Abu Dhabi, nestled on the waterfront, and Dubai’s iconic Downtown Boulevard, Em Sherif Café offers a unique experience in Lebanese gastronomy and serene ambiance.

Amidst the summer heat that drives us indoors, Em Sherif Café stands out as a haven of light, bright airiness. Floor-to-ceiling windows invite the outdoors in, creating a blissful retreat where guests can enjoy a delicious meal while feeling connected to the vibrant surroundings.

“Taking a relaxed-yet-refined approach to cooking, plates here are uncomplicated and hearty, championing the best Levantine cuisine has to offer,” proclaims the World’s 50 Best, adding: “Its menu spans a wide gamut of dishes, including cold and hot meze. Standouts are its silken hummus and soujouk (beef sausages) with shakshuka. Salads are a similarly strong suit, led by the Middle Eastern classic, tabbouleh, while from the oven, the kafta, kissed by fire and drizzled in tahini, is an essential order for any group.” There are plenty of light, refreshing, and nourishing dishes on the menu, crafted by Executive Chef Yasmina Hayek, who continues the culinary legacy of her visionary mother, Chef Mireille Hayek.

Whether you find yourself in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, Em Sherif Café invites you to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience this summer. Escape the heat and embark on a culinary journey that combines tradition with innovation, all within a setting that celebrates the beauty of the UAE.