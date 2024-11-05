February 30 unveils revamped outdoor area

The newly refreshed beachside oasis is open once again and everyone is welcome to bask in the electric atmosphere.

February 30, a beachside oasis, unveiled its refreshed outdoor area, complete with white sandy beach and azure waters.

The Palm West institution has something for everyone. Whether it’s families with kids, partygoers, chilled beach day and sunset lovers, or pet owners, they can be assured of a brilliant time at February 30. There are plenty of new additions to the overall look and feel. The chefs have also been busy putting a new spin on the menu.

Located on Palm West beach at Palm Jumeirah, the brand has evolved with dynamism and unwavering exuberance at its core, with the Dubai outpost boasting a multifaceted identity of beach bar, lounge, and restaurant. There are three bars, including a striking circular bar that overlooks the glistening water that caresses Palm Jumeirah. The menu melds Mediterranean and Japanese influences.