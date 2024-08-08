This luxury brand is selling dog perfume for Dh400

The Jordanian royal took to Instagram to post pictures of the newborn
If you're big on luxury brands and have a paw companion, this product is for you.
Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has introduced Fefe, an opulent dog perfume inspired by billionaire fashion designer Domenico Dolce's beloved pet, Fefe. Described as a "tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine," this alcohol-free "scented mist" is priced at USD108, which roughly rounds off to Dh400.
"Inspired by Domenico Dolce's unconditional love for his loyal dog Fefé, this alcohol-free scented mist for dogs blends fresh and delicate notes of Ylang Ylang, Musk, and Sandalwood," the description on the website read. "It’s a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine."
The perfume features a blend of fresh and delicate notes, including ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood. It is presented in a striking green lacquered glass bottle, topped with a vibrant red metal cap and adorned with a 24-carat gold-plated paw.
Dolce & Gabbana advises pet owners to apply the perfume by spraying it on their hands first, then gently rubbing their dog's fur from the middle of the body towards the tail, providing their pets with a moment of scented indulgence.
The instruction on the website read: "Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and proceed by rubbing or brushing your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering. Fefé can also be applied directly to your dog’s body avoiding the nose area."
Available for pre-orders on the website, it comes in sizes XS/S and M/L, with an option to engrave four letter words.
The product page indicates that the perfume is Safe Pet Cosmetics certified through an Italian program designed to ensure animal safety. The fashion label also claims that the perfume has received approval from veterinarians, although specific details about the veterinarians are not provided. Dolce & Gabbana also emphasised that "no animals were mistreated during the making of this campaign. Their safety was fully protected."
