Regal Fabrics unveils revamped store with grand launch party

Experience a new era of elegance and style on November 9 at Al Barsha location Regal Fabrics, a name synonymous with quality and fashion in the textile industry, is thrilled to announce the grand re-opening of its flagship store in Al Barsha.

The celebration is set for Saturday, November 9th, 2024, from 4 pm to 9 pm, marking a new chapter in our commitment to providing exceptional fabrics and an unparalleled shopping experience.

The newly renovated store promises a captivating ambience that reflects modern aesthetics while paying homage to our rich heritage. Guests will be greeted by a refreshed interior design that enhances the display of our latest seasonal collections, featuring an array of luxurious fabrics sourced from around the world.

Grand launch event highlights:

* Influencer appearances: Connect with fashion influencers and industry insiders who will grace the event, offering insights into the latest trends.

* Special guest: Thrilled to announce a special appearance from a popular cast member of Love is Blind: Habibi, adding extra excitement to our grand reopening.

* DJ party with refreshments: Enjoy a vibrant atmosphere with music spun by the spectacular DJ Avii, complemented by a selection of gourmet refreshments.

* Glitter corner: Add some sparkle to the evening at our glitter corner, where guests can indulge in glamorous makeovers.

* Customised jute bags: Personalise your shopping experience by customising your name with calligraphy on eco-friendly jute bags, a perfect keepsake from the event.

"We are ecstatic to welcome our customers back to a rejuvenated space that embodies the future of Regal Fabrics," said Prakash Nanik Asnani, CEO of Regal Fabrics. "This grand re-opening is not just about a new look; it's about reaffirming our dedication to excellence and innovation in serving the fashion needs of our discerning clientele."

Store Information:

* Location: Behind Mall of the Emirates, Opposite Lulu Hypermarket - Dubai, Al Barsha.

* Regular store hours: Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, Sunday to Saturday.

Regal Fabrics has always been at the forefront of fabric retail, offering a diverse range of textiles that cater to both traditional and contemporary tastes. Our new collections are meticulously curated to inspire designers, artisans, and fashion enthusiasts alike.