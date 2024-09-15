Fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades unveils 'fierce femininity' at Dubai Fashion Week debut

Gabriella Demetriades, centre, made her debut at Dubai Fashion Week

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 3:10 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 3:21 PM

As Gabriella Demetriades gets older, her connection with her Cypriot-Greek heritage has only deepened.

A model, creative director, and founder of Deme, Gabriella wanted to bring the "Grecian Warrior Woman" to a modern divergence when she planned her debut at the recent Dubai Fashion Week. "I think my rich diverse upbringing and now my life as a mother has really changed my views on what it is to be a woman," she said in a chat with City Times.

Deme by Gabriella Demetriades made a striking debut at the city's official fashion week, showcasing a collection that blends cultural heritage with modern styles. Influenced by her Greek-Cypriot roots and upbringing in Africa and India, the collection celebrates bold women with structured workwear and toga-inspired gowns.

"I felt the show was very successful," she says, hinting at an expansion in the Middle East due to Deme's client base here.

We further discuss her fashion philosophy, Deme's motive, and support of her partner Arjun Rampal, an Indian actor and model. Excerpts from the interview:

Your latest collection features toga-inspired gowns that celebrate femininity. What influenced the use of these silhouettes, and what cultural elements do you find yourself frequently drawn to?

Being Greek, growing up in South Africa and now living in India, I think the toga is so diverse; elegant, timeless, and also very sexy. I just love drapes and illusion, and I have understood the female body in all its forms; from being really fit, young and not caring about showing skin to being pregnant and post pregnancy where I wanted to dress in a way that is more demure, I think I touch on all of those feelings of being in the female body.

Is there a target audience you have in mind before creating such collections?

Strong, standout women; it can be anyone, from a young girl making her first gown purchase for a big night to a mother at her baby shower, a best friend at a wedding, an engagement or just a vacation. We want to be where women go to feel special, and seeing that makes me and the team very happy.

Deme is known for merging sensual cuts with clean lines. How do you balance form and function in your designs while still maintaining elegance and wearability?

I think comfort whether it be in what you wear or in your own skin is so important. I want the pieces to be an extension of yourself and not something that feels like it’s wearing you.

Deme was established in 2016 and has become synonymous with bold colours and silhouettes. How has your design philosophy evolved over the years?

It has evolved a lot. In my 20’s, I was still learning, growing and understanding myself. Now, in my late 30’s, I feel I’ve made many mistakes and learnt from them. I think I’ve understood the kind of brand we want to be, the person we want to dress, and we’ve really just perfected that product.

In this collection, you pay homage to femininity and strength. What message do you hope to convey to the women who wear Deme?

We want to empower all women to experience confidence and grace, and to embrace their inner strength.

Sustainability is becoming an important focus in the fashion industry. How does Deme incorporate sustainability, if at all, into your design process and material sourcing?

We use sustainable measures with production. In terms of packaging, we work with 'DHL green' for our courier to reduce carbon emissions. In fashion, I think it’s so hard say you are completely sustainable as there are several ways of using resources but we can all do our bit to reduce.

Fashion is often a reflection of personal evolution. How do you think your own style has changed over the years, and how is that mirrored in your collections?