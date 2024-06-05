Fajr Al-Sabah unveils her ‘Ugly Truth’ Collection at Fashion Factor season 8

Fajr Al-Sabah

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 9:09 PM

Born in the Philippines to a Kuwaiti father and an Egyptian mother, and raised by her Filipina mom (Cristina Dolas Ayento), award winning fashion designer Fajr Al-Sabah unveiled her collection ‘Ugly Truth’ at the recently concluded Fashion Factor season 8 held in collaboration with Vogue Brazil in Dubai.

With ‘In Love with fashion’ as its theme, the eighth edition of Fashion Factor provided an ideal platform for designers from around the world.

The speciality of the brand Fajr Al-Sabah lies in weaving contemporary allure with the artistry of modesty.

The collection was a celebration of cultural opulence and timeless Kuwaiti chic. Each piece exuded an unparalleled elegance, a testament to the designer’s mastery and unrelenting commitment to fashion that not only defied trends but left an electrifying imprint on the ever-evolving canvas of contemporary style.

Magic unfolded as the models sashayed down the ramp blind folded, in beautifully designed shades of white that represents the pure souls that have been lost due to different political agendas. The fabrics used were satin, chiffon and rayon which make this collection a must have for the woman on the move. Talking about her inspiration behind the collection, Fajr Al-Sabah said, “I drew inspiration of this collection from the love of fashion and travel, I have traveled around the world and have observed differences and similarities in terms of fashion sense so I was able to create designs that everyone would love to wear wherever they are in the world, I showed this collection in Milan in February, and everyone loved it just as much as here in Dubai.” The collection of Fajr Al-Sabah was received with much fervor and fanfare by the locals and the expats alike.

To a question about UAE operations and international expansion, Fajr said, “Our clothes can be ordered online and we are currently retailing from the showroom at Agenda. Once we collaborate with our partners we plan to have a store in Dubai Mall and post that expand internationally.”