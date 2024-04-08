Eid Al Fitr 2024: 9 fashion ideas to get you party-ready

The Giving Movement

Eid Al Fitr celebrations bring out the best in us. Naturally then, fashion is on top of our minds when we set out to look for outfits. If you're among those who are still figuring out what to wear, we have a roundup of quick and easy buys. Take a look...

The Giving Movement

Celebrate Eid in elegant simplicity and make a subtle style statement with The Giving Movement’s Ramadan Luxe collection. Crafted from 100 per cent satin fabric, discover a variety of subtle-yet-stylish colour choices, including grey, pink, blue, white, and purple. For men, choose from short-sleeved shirts, shorts, and wide-leg pants. Women can explore options like scarf tie tops, fitted maxi skirts, cross-over hooded tops, wide-leg pants, bell-sleeve maxi dresses, and oversized batwing sleeve tops.

Anatomi

Anatomi offers innovative and stylish pieces — from dresses to kaftans to abayas — in captivating colours, such as green, cyan, lilac, gold, black, pink, peach, cream, and blue. Stand out with these stunning creations, guaranteed to turn heads at any gathering.

Maje

Sparkle and shine this Eid with Maje’s radiant dresses and metallic fabrics, complemented by matching capes and belts. Embrace chic elegance in turquoise, silver, pink, lavender, and blue hues, celebrating the onset of summer with majestic flair. Complete your look with the perfect pair of heels for an extra touch of grace.

Kalki

Look traditional-yet-elegant this Eid with Kalki’s fashion selection, featuring sharara kurta sets, Anarkali sets, palazzo sets, and sarees for women, and jacket and kurta sets and pathani kurta sets for men. Choose from a variety of materials, including silk and linen, adorned with handwork, sequins, and block prints.

Euphoria

Euphoria epitomises sophistication with its lavish gowns crafted from luxurious fabrics and adorned with bold embellishments. Embrace timeless elegance in shades of pink, cyan, white, beige, red, saffron, sage green, lavender, gold, and black, featuring choker styles and one-shoulder designs that exude modern allure.

Ted Baker

Ted Baker offers Taist wool blend slim suit trousers, puffer jackets, linen shirts, knit jumpers, sweatshirts, and bomber jackets for a versatile Eid wardrobe. Complete your look with formal leather brogue shoes in classic colours like black, tan, and brown.

Level Shoes

At Level Shoes’ Ramadan edit, discover exquisite accessories from renowned brands like Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani, Jimmy Choo, and Givenchy. From stunning heel sandals to jewellery and bags, elevate your Eid outfit with these luxurious additions.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren presents finely-tailored suits and smart casual attire for Eid celebrations, from refined blazers to sweaters and shirts. Accessorise your look with leather dress belts and silk ties for a sophisticated finish.

Lichi

Discover the ideal Eid ensemble from Lichi’s Ramadan collection, featuring modest-yet-elegant looks in lightweight fabrics like satin, perfect for the summer. Choose from maxi dresses, straight trousers, loose shirts, capes, skirts, and cardigans in a palette of white, beige, blue, black, red, and cream. With asymmetrical cuts, flounced collars, ruffles, and rhinestone details, this collection exudes luxury, allowing you to embody your most refined self for the festivities.

