Dubai Fashion Week: Australian fashion designer Paolo Sebastian on presenting his debut collection

Paolo Sebastian, the first Australian brand to grace the prestigious stage of Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), marked its highly anticipated debut with an invite-only showcase. The Autumn/Winter collection highlighted the designer’s signature blend of romance and contemporary elegance. Each piece demonstrated detailed craftsmanship and transported the audience to a fantastical world — some elements dark, others sweet and romantic. If you’re wondering about his journey, let us take you through it...

Creative Director and Founder of the label, Paul Vasileff, learned to sew at the age of three. Initially taught by his grandmother, he completed his first evening dress at age 11 — Vasileff was always fascinated by the inner workings and underpinnings of garments. With dreams of one day becoming a couture designer, he developed his skills by undertaking private lessons in pattern making and sewing from the age of 13.

Following his debut at 17, which garnered rave reviews and client orders, Paul polished his craft under a traditional Italian tailor before earning a scholarship to Milan’s prestigious Istituto Europeo di Design and graduating with honours. Returning to Australia, he expanded his label ‘Paolo Sebastian’, training his team in the fine art of sewing. His dedication earned him the title of Young Australian of the Year in 2017 and later, Designer of the Year at the Prix de Marie Claire Awards. He continues to elevate his brand with international clients, annual Paris showings, and uncompromising craftsmanship.

On the second day of DFW, Paul put out a show that was filled with grace and stunning figure-enhancing silhouettes. These cuts are what every woman dreams of being in, cinching at the right places, with a drape that flows perfectly on the garment. Dubai seemed like the perfect place for this Australian brand to debut, given how in love with hemming and silhouette we are here.

Fit for weddings, parties, and the glitterati of Dubai, the collection displayed shades of white, eggshell, lilac, baby blue, black, grey, with tasteful embellishments of rhinestones and appliqué work, ostrich feather and tulle. The gowns, with their form-fitting silhouette and meticulous beadwork mirrored the night sky. Some gowns had a semi-sheer fabric along the arms and chest that added a touch of mystique, making the model appear as though she were floating on a cloud of silver light. In Paul’s world, this is how he envisions any bride — a true fairy.

Excerpts from the interview:

Who is the Paolo Sebastian woman?

I think the Paolo Sebastian woman is someone who is confident, strong, and loves to dream. I think that’s why the clientele here is such a perfect fit.

We have such a strong following in the UAE, and although we have only been showing here for a few years, we feel we really understand our clients. In return, they also seem to understand the essence of our brand.

Did you have a theme for your collection, what was the concept?